Josh Groban is coming to Utah this summer

Josh Groban — the Grammy-nominated singer — will perform in Salt Lake City in summer 2020.

The news: Groban will bring his Harmony tour to Salt Lake City, performing at Vivint Arena on July 27.

Groban will be joined by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli and Eleri Ward.

What he’s saying: “So excited for this summer!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Flashback: In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Groban sang “You Raise Me Up” a cappella for thousands of people on Facebook — from his shower.

“It doesn’t get more corona than that,” Groban recently told the Deseret News. “The acoustics though in there — to be fair, that really was the best sounding spot in the house to sing.”

The bigger picture: Groban told the Deseret News that he tried his best to perform virtually during the pandemic so he could bring people together.