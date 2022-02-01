 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Josh Groban is coming to Utah this summer

Josh Groban’s new tour will hit Salt Lake City in the summer

By Herb Scribner
Josh Groban attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York. Groban will perform in Utah this summer.
Josh Groban attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. Groban’s new tour will hit Salt Lake City in the summer
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Josh Groban — the Grammy-nominated singer — will perform in Salt Lake City in summer 2020.

The news: Groban will bring his Harmony tour to Salt Lake City, performing at Vivint Arena on July 27.

  • Groban will be joined by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucia Micarelli and Eleri Ward.

What he’s saying: “So excited for this summer!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Flashback: In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Groban sang “You Raise Me Up” a cappella for thousands of people on Facebook — from his shower.

  • “It doesn’t get more corona than that,” Groban recently told the Deseret News. “The acoustics though in there — to be fair, that really was the best sounding spot in the house to sing.”

The bigger picture: Groban told the Deseret News that he tried his best to perform virtually during the pandemic so he could bring people together.

  • “I love to make music because I love how it reaches people,” Groban said. “I love to be able to tell stories, and to be able to feel less alone through those stories. When you take something like COVID — which beyond the horrible physical things that are happening — I think even if you don’t get it, we’re all feeling the mental health part of just feeling that disconnect.
  • “We need to connect,” he continued. “And I think there’s a re-appreciation of what art does in our lives to help us do that — especially right now. Music can play a really wonderful part in staying sane through all this.”

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

Can pregnant women get a child tax credit? GOP lawmakers want to make it happen

By Lois M. Collins

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for saying Holocaust is not about race

By Gitanjali Poonia

Dropping calls? Take steps to ensure it never happens again

By Amy Iverson

BYU football receives commitment from Oklahoma CB Korbyn Green

By Brandon Judd

Vanessa Bryant will be honored as a leading woman in sports for the Super Bowl

By Herb Scribner

House approves bill that could make it more costly to request public records

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko