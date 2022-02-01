 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to Utah State’s win over Air Force

By Jeff Hunter
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow goes up to dunk the ball as Air Force guard Camden Vander Zwaag defends.
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) goes up to dunk the ball as Air Force guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Logan, Utah.
Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via Associated Press

Utah State stretched its winning streak to three games with a dominating 73-46 win over the Falcons Tuesday night at the Spectrum.

Here are three keys to Utah State’s 73-46 rout of Air Force:

  • After shooting a season-low 32.7% at Colorado Springs in a 49-47 loss on Dec. 29, the Aggies shot a season-best 61.9% on their way to avenging that brutal defeat.
  • Justin Bean (17 points, nine rebounds), Brandon Horvath (17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Sean Bairstow (15 points) scored 49 points themselves in the rematch.
  • Junior guard Rylan Jones returned to action for the first time since suffering a concussion at Fresno State on Jan. 18. He came off the bench to play 18 minutes, going 2 for 4 from the field and scoring five points.

