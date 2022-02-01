3 keys to Utah State’s win over Air Force

Utah State stretched its winning streak to three games with a dominating 73-46 win over the Falcons Tuesday night at the Spectrum.
Here are three keys to Utah State’s 73-46 rout of Air Force:
- After shooting a season-low 32.7% at Colorado Springs in a 49-47 loss on Dec. 29, the Aggies shot a season-best 61.9% on their way to avenging that brutal defeat.
- Justin Bean (17 points, nine rebounds), Brandon Horvath (17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Sean Bairstow (15 points) scored 49 points themselves in the rematch.
- Junior guard Rylan Jones returned to action for the first time since suffering a concussion at Fresno State on Jan. 18. He came off the bench to play 18 minutes, going 2 for 4 from the field and scoring five points.
Loading comments...