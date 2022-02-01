 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU football receives commitment from Oklahoma CB Korbyn Green

By Brandon Judd
BYU received a commitment from Oklahoma cornerback Korbyn Green on Tuesday.
The BYU Cougars take to the field before the rivalry game between BYU and Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. BYU received a commitment from Oklahoma cornerback Korbyn Green on Tuesday.
Colter Peterson, Deseret News

One day before national signing day, BYU got another commitment — this one in the defensive backfield.

Korbyn Green, a cornerback out of Owasso, Oklahoma, announced his commitment to BYU on Twitter.

Green is listed as a 6-foot, 173-pound three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He also held offers from a handful of Big 12 schools — including Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and TCU — as well as the the Big Ten’s Nebraska, according to 247 Sports.

Green tweeted on Jan. 20 that BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford visited his home and extended Green the scholarship offer. He reportedly took an official visit on Jan. 27, according to 247 Sports’ Jeff Hansen.

Among the first players to congratulate Green was Cannon DeVries, the Weber High star who was one of 19 prospects who signed with BYU’s 2022 recruiting class in December.

Next Up In Brigham Young

Loading comments...

The Latest

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for saying Holocaust is not about race

By Gitanjali Poonia

Dropping calls? Take steps to ensure it never happens again

By Amy Iverson

Vanessa Bryant will be honored as a leading woman in sports for the Super Bowl

By Herb Scribner

House approves bill that could make it more costly to request public records

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison

By Gitanjali Poonia

‘We’re building the brand’: Expect Utes to continue adding to 2022 class via transfer portal

By Jeff Call