BYU football receives commitment from Oklahoma CB Korbyn Green

One day before national signing day, BYU got another commitment — this one in the defensive backfield.

Korbyn Green, a cornerback out of Owasso, Oklahoma, announced his commitment to BYU on Twitter.

Green is listed as a 6-foot, 173-pound three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He also held offers from a handful of Big 12 schools — including Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and TCU — as well as the the Big Ten’s Nebraska, according to 247 Sports.

Green tweeted on Jan. 20 that BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford visited his home and extended Green the scholarship offer. He reportedly took an official visit on Jan. 27, according to 247 Sports’ Jeff Hansen.

Among the first players to congratulate Green was Cannon DeVries, the Weber High star who was one of 19 prospects who signed with BYU’s 2022 recruiting class in December.