The premiere date for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is really significant

Disney+ shared the official first poster for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Wednesday, giving fans a first taste of what to expect from the new “Star Wars” show.

The news: Disney+ dropped the first official poster and release date for the new series.

The show will premiere on May 25.

Details: The poster shows Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) walking across a stretch of sand. His Jedi cloak waves in the wind.

Kenobi has noticeably longer hair and a thick beard, a sign that he is not as freshly-groomed as he was at the end of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

The series will begin 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Hayden Christensen will return for the role of Darth Vader and, from what we’ve heard, some scenes as Anakin Skywalker.

One important note to go: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will hit Disney+ on the 45th anniversary of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which hit theaters on May 25, 1977.