 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

The premiere date for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is really significant

Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and sand will return in the new Disney+ series

By Herb Scribner
Obi-Wan Kenobi on the first official cover for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is surrounded by sand on the first official cover for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
Disney+, Lucasfilm

Disney+ shared the official first poster for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Wednesday, giving fans a first taste of what to expect from the new “Star Wars” show.

The news: Disney+ dropped the first official poster and release date for the new series.

  • The show will premiere on May 25.

Details: The poster shows Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) walking across a stretch of sand. His Jedi cloak waves in the wind.

  • Kenobi has noticeably longer hair and a thick beard, a sign that he is not as freshly-groomed as he was at the end of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”
  • The series will begin 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”
  • Hayden Christensen will return for the role of Darth Vader and, from what we’ve heard, some scenes as Anakin Skywalker.

One important note to go: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will hit Disney+ on the 45th anniversary of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which hit theaters on May 25, 1977.

  • It’s significant that the story of Obi-Wan’s years before teaming up with Luke Skywalker will be shared on the same day that the original film dropped.
  • “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” — the last film of the original trilogy — was released on May 25, 1983, too.
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will hit Disney+ almost 17 years to the day that “Revenge of the Sith” debuted, which was on May 19, 2005.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

Hamsters can spread COVID-19 to humans, apparently

By Herb Scribner

Office for Civil Rights dismisses complaint against BYU

By Tad Walch

Johnson & Johnson has stopped production of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

By Herb Scribner

Donovan Mitchell and Hassan Whiteside were this close to history

By Sarah Todd

Analysis: The Jazz played their most complete game of the season against the Warriors

By Sarah Todd

Nathan Chen wins figure skating gold at 2022 Beijing Olympics

By Joe Coles