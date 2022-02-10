The premiere date for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is really significant

Disney+ shared the official first poster for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Wednesday, giving fans a first taste of what to expect from the new “Star Wars” show.
The news: Disney+ dropped the first official poster and release date for the new series.
- The show will premiere on May 25.
Details: The poster shows Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) walking across a stretch of sand. His Jedi cloak waves in the wind.
- Kenobi has noticeably longer hair and a thick beard, a sign that he is not as freshly-groomed as he was at the end of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”
- The series will begin 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”
- Hayden Christensen will return for the role of Darth Vader and, from what we’ve heard, some scenes as Anakin Skywalker.
Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FDBc6SfK7l— Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 9, 2022
One important note to go: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will hit Disney+ on the 45th anniversary of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which hit theaters on May 25, 1977.
- It’s significant that the story of Obi-Wan’s years before teaming up with Luke Skywalker will be shared on the same day that the original film dropped.
- “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” — the last film of the original trilogy — was released on May 25, 1983, too.
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will hit Disney+ almost 17 years to the day that “Revenge of the Sith” debuted, which was on May 19, 2005.
Loading comments...