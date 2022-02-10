 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ trailer is here and it may have spoiled the best moment

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ trailer spoils what could be best parts of the new movie

By Herb Scribner
Dinosaurs in “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
Dinosaurs in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which released its new trailer Thursday.
Universal Studios

Life finds a way. And “Jurassic World: Dominion” found a way to spoil its biggest moments in one trailer.

The news: “Jurassic World: Dominion” released its first trailer Thursday morning, giving us a glimpse at the “epic conclusion to the Jurassic era” — a sign that this will be the final film of the “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” franchise.

  • The trailer, as you can see below, shows a world where dinosaurs are commonplace. After the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” dinosaurs now roam the rest of the world and have become a serious threat to humans.
  • There are some fun shots in this trailer, like dinosaurs running through what looks like Italy.
  • There are also some scenes where dinosaurs travel through snow.

Yes, but: The trailer spoils some of the film’s most important moments. We’ve heard for months that Sam O’Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum would all return to the franchise for this film. This trailer shows their reintroduction into the story and ends on a shot of the entire cast — plus newcomers Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — together, a scene that you could compare to the “Portals” scene in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Our take: That final scene should have been saved for the actual movie.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

Super Bowl 2022: Best food deals, from freebies to huge discounts

By Gitanjali Poonia

Study: How more veggies and less red meat could add years to your life

By Trent Toone

Dollywood will soon pay for its employees’ college tuition

By Gitanjali Poonia

Florida medical examiner reveals the cause of death for comedian, actor Bob Saget

By Trent Toone

The premiere date for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is really significant

By Herb Scribner

Hamsters can spread COVID-19 to humans, apparently

By Herb Scribner