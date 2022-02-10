U.S. confirms another outbreak of bird flu in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported another new outbreak of the bird flu, specifically in an Indiana turkey flock, per Reuters.

This is the country’s “first case in a commercial poultry operation since 2020,” according to Reuters.

What’s happening: Indiana State Board of Animal Health sent samples from the flock to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing, according to the Dubois County Free Press.

The departments found that the H5N1 avian bird flu killed about 100 birds on Monday night.

Denise Derrer, the spokesperson for state board of health, told Dubois County Free Press that 17 different commercial or poultry farms had to quarantine while birds are getting tested.

Flashback: There was a similar outbreak in the area in 2016, per Dubois County Free Press.

That outbreak had three times the amount of farms that had to be quarantined and tested.

“This is a less dense poultry area,” Derrer said.

The bigger picture: At the end of January, the bird flu was detected in the United States, as I reported for the Deseret News.

A lab analysis from the Department of Agriculture found that the strain of H5N1 avian influenza had been found in a South Carolina duck.

This was the first sighting of bird flu in years.

Experts said that it’s unlikely the bird flu will pass onto humans and become a virus as dominant as COVID-19.