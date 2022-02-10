Super Bowl 2022: Best food deals, from freebies to huge discounts

The trick to a good Super Bowl party is greasy food. After all, everyone loves eating pizza, nachos and wings on game day.

Many fast-food chains and delivery services have great deals to make your Super Bowl party memorable. Here are some deals you should keep an eye out for:

The offer: Get 20 free boneless wings with a purchase of $40 or more using the code “BIGGAME22.”

When: On Feb. 13.

The offer: Get a whole Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder for $46.

When: Until Feb. 13.

The offer: Get two large two-topping pizzas and two orders of cheesy bread for $32 or get a large pepperoni pizza for only $9.95. This offer is available for take-out only.

When: On Feb. 13.

The offer: Snag six free boneless or traditional wings under one condition: If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, according to FoodBeast.

When: Claim your free wings on Feb. 28 from 4-7 p.m.

The offer: Get a free small side or topping of queso when ordering online. Use the code “QBLANCO.”

When: Until Feb. 13.

The offer: Get $3 off Panera orders of $20 or more. You can also get free chips and dips at Qdoba when you spend $25 or more or 20% off Taco Bell orders of $20 or more.

When: On Feb. 13.

The offer: Score free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets with a purchase of $15 or more on Doordash. Use the code “KICKOFF” at checkout, per Today Food.

When: Until Feb. 13.

The offer: Get $8 off any two large pizzas with the code “SCOREBIG22.”

When: On Feb. 13.

The offer: Get 56 wings for $56.

When: On Feb. 13.

The offer: One fan will get. chance to win a free pizza. To enter, tweet or comment your go-to pizza-eating style on Twitter or Instagram. Tag Papa John’s and use the hashtags #whatsyourstyle and #sweepstakes, per Mashed.

When: Until Feb. 13.

The offer: Get a $5 discount on purchases of $25. Use code “BIGGAME22.”

When: On Feb. 12 and 13.

The offer: Get free delivery when you order through the Red Lobster website.

When: On Feb. 13.

The offer: Per Deslih, get a large pizza for free if you order using the 7NOW delivery app. Pies include pepperoni, cheese and 7-Mean. Additionally, mix and match three slices of pizza, taquitos or Buffalo Chicken Rollers for $3.

When: On Feb. 13.