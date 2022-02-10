 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Super Bowl 2022: Best food deals, from freebies to huge discounts

Chains from the likes of Papa John’s to Buffalo Wild Wings have great deals for Super Bowl weekend

By Gitanjali Poonia
Food items like chicken and waffles on the table.
Wings of New York menu items are displayed. This Super Bowl season, get the best food freebies and deals.
Business Wire, Associated Press

The trick to a good Super Bowl party is greasy food. After all, everyone loves eating pizza, nachos and wings on game day.

Many fast-food chains and delivery services have great deals to make your Super Bowl party memorable. Here are some deals you should keep an eye out for:

Applebee’s

The offer: Get 20 free boneless wings with a purchase of $40 or more using the code “BIGGAME22.”

When: On Feb. 13.

Auntie Anne’s

The offer: Get a whole Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder for $46.

When: Until Feb. 13.

Blaze Pizza

The offer: Get two large two-topping pizzas and two orders of cheesy bread for $32 or get a large pepperoni pizza for only $9.95. This offer is available for take-out only.

When: On Feb. 13.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The offer: Snag six free boneless or traditional wings under one condition: If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, according to FoodBeast.

When: Claim your free wings on Feb. 28 from 4-7 p.m.

Chipotle

The offer: Get a free small side or topping of queso when ordering online. Use the code “QBLANCO.”

When: Until Feb. 13.

Grubhub

The offer: Get $3 off Panera orders of $20 or more. You can also get free chips and dips at Qdoba when you spend $25 or more or 20% off Taco Bell orders of $20 or more.

When: On Feb. 13.

McDonald’s

The offer: Score free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets with a purchase of $15 or more on Doordash. Use the code “KICKOFF” at checkout, per Today Food.

When: Until Feb. 13.

Mountain Mike’s

The offer: Get $8 off any two large pizzas with the code “SCOREBIG22.”

When: On Feb. 13.

Outback Steakhouse

The offer: Get 56 wings for $56.

When: On Feb. 13.

Papa John’s

The offer: One fan will get. chance to win a free pizza. To enter, tweet or comment your go-to pizza-eating style on Twitter or Instagram. Tag Papa John’s and use the hashtags #whatsyourstyle and #sweepstakes, per Mashed.

When: Until Feb. 13.

Pieology Pizzeria

The offer: Get a $5 discount on purchases of $25. Use code “BIGGAME22.”

When: On Feb. 12 and 13.

Red Lobster

The offer: Get free delivery when you order through the Red Lobster website.

When: On Feb. 13.

7-Eleven

The offer: Per Deslih, get a large pizza for free if you order using the 7NOW delivery app. Pies include pepperoni, cheese and 7-Mean. Additionally, mix and match three slices of pizza, taquitos or Buffalo Chicken Rollers for $3.

When: On Feb. 13.

