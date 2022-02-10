Walker Lyons is one of the most desired recruits of the 2023 class.

Ranked the fourth-best tight end in the country and the 73rd best overall prospect, per 247Sports composite, Lyons holds offers from 28 Power Five programs, including two of the four most recent College Football Playoff participants (Alabama and Michigan).

Every team in the Pac-12 wants him, as well as top programs in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC.

Most of those schools will ultimately be disappointed.

In November, Lyons released a list of his top 11 schools, and on Thursday he trimmed the list down to six.

NEW: Four-star TE Walker Lyons is down to six and moving closer to a decision. https://t.co/XYPl20r5a0 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/iRK5ccAmkH — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 10, 2022

Alabama, Ohio State, Stanford and USC made the cut, as well as BYU and Utah.

Utah wasn’t a part of Lyons’ top 11, but recent reports indicated that the Utes had gained ground, given their effective usage of tight ends. Those reports were proven accurate with Utah finding a place in Lyons’ top six, at the expense of schools like Ole Miss, Texas, UCLA, Washington and Oregon.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lyons is expected to graduate early, in December, after which he will serve a church mission.