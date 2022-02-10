 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Walker Lyons narrows his list of top schools to 6, and it includes BYU and Utah

Lyons, a four-star tight end prospect Folsom, California, remains interested in the Cougars and Utes, as well as some of the top programs in the country.

By Trent Wood
BYU head football coach Kalani Sitakae, left, and Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham, right. Both BYU and Utah are among the six programs that remain in the running for 2023 recruit Walker Lyons.
Deseret News composite photo

Walker Lyons is one of the most desired recruits of the 2023 class.

Ranked the fourth-best tight end in the country and the 73rd best overall prospect, per 247Sports composite, Lyons holds offers from 28 Power Five programs, including two of the four most recent College Football Playoff participants (Alabama and Michigan).

Every team in the Pac-12 wants him, as well as top programs in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC.

Most of those schools will ultimately be disappointed.

In November, Lyons released a list of his top 11 schools, and on Thursday he trimmed the list down to six.

Alabama, Ohio State, Stanford and USC made the cut, as well as BYU and Utah.

Utah wasn’t a part of Lyons’ top 11, but recent reports indicated that the Utes had gained ground, given their effective usage of tight ends. Those reports were proven accurate with Utah finding a place in Lyons’ top six, at the expense of schools like Ole Miss, Texas, UCLA, Washington and Oregon.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lyons is expected to graduate early, in December, after which he will serve a church mission.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Park City’s Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld win gold in mixed team aerials

By Joe Coles

Why the Electoral College matters

By Arthur Cyr

MoviePass is relaunching (for real this time) this summer. Here’s what you can expect

By Herb Scribner

Meet the next ‘Turbo Tongan’ on BYU’s football team

By Jay Drew

‘Jeopardy!’ producer announces a second chance tournament: ‘I may have just broken the Jeopardy!-verse’

By Gitanjali Poonia

Why you should donate blood now

By Heidi Ruster