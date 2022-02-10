Olympics roundup: Park City residents Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld win gold in mixed team aerials

Three Park City residents teamed up to win the gold medal for the United States on Thursday.

Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld won the USA’s fourth gold medal of the 2022 Olympics, winning mixed team aerials skiing over China, Canada and Switzerland.

Caldwell, a graduate of the University of Utah, was first up, performing a back full-full-full jump to earn a score of 88.86.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Caldwell said, per Team USA. “This is my fourth Games, and I’ve been in the hunt for a gold medal my entire career. To do it with these guys is incredible. Chris has been like a brother to me forever, and Justin is the love of my life, so that really helps.”

Lillis received he highest score of any individual in the four-team final, earning a score of 135.00 for his back double full-full-double full jump.

“This has been a three-year process for us, for me getting ready for this Olympic Games and being able to throw those quintuple twisting triples,” Lillis said, per Team USA. “I was just happy to get the opportunity to throw one and to put it down.”

China’s Jia Zongyang couldn’t stick his landing, which cost China, the favorites to win the event, its chance at gold.

On the last run for the Americans, Schoenefeld, who attends Utah Valley University, turned in a score of 114.48 for his back double full-full-full jump to secure the gold medal for the United States.

“It’s unreal,” Schoenefeld said, per Team USA. “I was at the top and I knew I had to land to get down here (on the podium). I’m just glad everything happened perfectly. I don’t know what to say right now. I am so excited.”

With a combined score of 338.34, the United States pulled off the upset and won the inaugural mixed team aerial Olympic event. China won silver with a score of 324.22. Canada took the bronze medal with a score of 290.98.

How other athletes with Utah ties did in Thursday’s medal events

Cross-country skiing — women’s 10km individual

Jessie Diggins — Westminster College (former student) — eighth place out of 98 competitors.

Rosie Brennan — Born in Salt Lake City — 13th place out of 98 competitors.

Novie McCabe — University of Utah (current Utah ski team) — 24th place out of 98 competitors.

Luge — team relay

USA (Chris Mazdzer — Salt Lake City resident, Ashley Farquharson — Park City resident) — seventh place out of 14 teams.

What to watch tonight

Three athletes with ties to Utah — Isabella Wright, born in American Fork and a Salt Lake City resident, Keely Cashman, a University of Utah student and a member of the 2021 Utah ski team, and Canada’s Roni Remme, who was on University of Utah ski team from 2016-20 — will compete in the women’s super-G tonight at 8 p.m. MST.

NBC will televise the event live at 8 p.m. MST. A livestream is available at NBCOlympics.com (requires cable TV login) or Peacock ($5 per month).