MoviePass is relaunching (for real this time) this summer. Here’s what you can expect

MoviePass — the subscription service that at one point allowed people to see unlimited movies for about $10 per month — is coming back.

What’s happening: MoviePass announced Thursday that the service will relaunch this summer.

Co-founder Stacy Spikes, who recently bought the company, held a launch event at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to announce the decision to bring back Movie Pass.

“We want to rebuild MoviePass as a company that’s built by its fanbase,” Spikes said, per Variety.

Details: The new MoviePass — which will be built by the original engineering team — will return in summer 2022, according to The Verge.

MoviePass will have virtual credits that roll over every month.

Subscribers can use their credits to bring friends to movies.

There will also be a tiered payment system, but prices were not announced.

Customers can also watch trade ads in order to earn credits that can be used to buy movie tickets, according to Insider.

Flashback: MoviePass blazed in popularity back in 2017 when it offered a subscription service plan where you could see unlimited movie theater showings for $9.95 per month, as I wrote for the Deseret News.