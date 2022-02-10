The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is getting closer, and now we know what the teams will be.

During the All-Star draft show, broadcast on TNT Thursday night, captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant selected their respective teams (Durant is injured and will not play in the All-Star Game, but will stay on as captain).

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was taken by James, while Jazz center Rudy Gobert was selected by Durant.

Both Mitchell and Gobert are reserves and will play on opposite teams for the second straight season, their third as NBA All-Stars.

Here are the full teams:

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls).

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Reserves

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers).

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns).

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat).

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

Fred Van Vleet (Toronto Raptors).

James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers).

Team Durant

Starters

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors).

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Reserves

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns).

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls).

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs).

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks).

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

The All-Star Game, which is being held in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, will be broadcast on TNT at 6 p.m. MST on Sunday, Feb. 20 (coverage will being at 4 p.m.).

NBA All-Star Weekend will start Friday, Feb. 18, with the All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars competition.

The Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk contest will be held Saturday Feb. 19, beginning at 6 p.m.