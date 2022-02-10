 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The 2022 NBA All-Star teams are set. Donovan Mitchell will play for Team LeBron, Rudy Gobert for Team Durant

The All-Star team’s were drafted during the “NBA All-Star Draft Show” on TNT Thursday night. The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 20.

By Trent Wood
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate a basket in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Jazz won 137-130.
Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert (27) and Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate a basket in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The two will be on different squads in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is getting closer, and now we know what the teams will be.

During the All-Star draft show, broadcast on TNT Thursday night, captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant selected their respective teams (Durant is injured and will not play in the All-Star Game, but will stay on as captain).

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was taken by James, while Jazz center Rudy Gobert was selected by Durant.

Both Mitchell and Gobert are reserves and will play on opposite teams for the second straight season, their third as NBA All-Stars.

Here are the full teams:

Team LeBron

Starters

  • LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).
  • Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).
  • DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls).
  • Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Reserves

  • Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).
  • Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers).
  • Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns).
  • Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat).
  • Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).
  • Fred Van Vleet (Toronto Raptors).
  • James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers).

Team Durant

Starters

  • Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).
  • Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).
  • Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).
  • Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors).
  • Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Reserves

  • Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns).
  • Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).
  • Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls).
  • Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs).
  • Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks).
  • LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).
  • Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

The All-Star Game, which is being held in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, will be broadcast on TNT at 6 p.m. MST on Sunday, Feb. 20 (coverage will being at 4 p.m.).

NBA All-Star Weekend will start Friday, Feb. 18, with the All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars competition.

The Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk contest will be held Saturday Feb. 19, beginning at 6 p.m.

