3 keys in BYU’s 83-82 overtime thriller win at Loyola Marymount

BYU (18-8, 6-5) beat Loyola Marymount Thursday night at Gersten Pavilion 83-82 in overtime, snapping its four-game losing streak.
- BYU trailed by 17 points in the second half before roaring back to lead by five with 2:26 remaining before allowing LMU to tie the game in the final moments of regulation.
- The Cougars had four players in double figures — Fousseyni Traore (19 points, 12 rebounds) Gideon George (18), Te’Jon Lucas (17), and Alex Barcello (12).
- BYU’s Seneca Knight hit a free throw with 1 second remaining in OT to give the Cougars a one-point win.
