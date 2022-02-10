 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys in BYU’s 83-82 overtime thriller win at Loyola Marymount

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) high-five during a timeout as BYU and Pacific play in an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU (18-8, 6-5) beat Loyola Marymount Thursday night at Gersten Pavilion 83-82 in overtime, snapping its four-game losing streak.

  • BYU trailed by 17 points in the second half before roaring back to lead by five with 2:26 remaining before allowing LMU to tie the game in the final moments of regulation.
  • The Cougars had four players in double figures — Fousseyni Traore (19 points, 12 rebounds) Gideon George (18), Te’Jon Lucas (17), and Alex Barcello (12).
  • BYU’s Seneca Knight hit a free throw with 1 second remaining in OT to give the Cougars a one-point win.

