High school boys wrestling: Millard, Panguitch in control after opening day of 2A and 1A state tournaments

Millard and Panguitch both had great opening day performances during their respective 2A and 1A state tournaments at the Sevier Valley Center on Friday.

Millard advanced 19 wrestlers into the 2A semifinals as it racked up 130 team points, with defending champion Beaver sitting in second with 106 points. Beaver advanced 11 wrestlers into the semifinals.

In 1A, Panguitch is well on its way to a third-straight 1A state championship as it has nearly doubled up the rest of the field 152 team points. Altamont is a distant second with 79.5 points.

Panguitch will have a wrestler participating in seven of the 14 championship matches on Saturday, with the finals for both 2A and 1A starting at 3 p.m.

2A state tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Millard, 130 Beaver, 106 Enterprise, 89 Duchesne, 70 North Sevier, 65 San Juan, 59 South Sevier, 53 North Summit, 49.5

Saturday’s semifinals

106

Dak Eldredge, Millard vs. Landon Bagley, South Sevier

Stephen Meek, North Summit vs. Kolter Kelly, Millard

113

Camden Moat, Millard vs. Slade Mickelsen, North Sevier

Cayson Curtis, Beaver vs. Drey Stubbs, Kanab

120

Djerk Skewes, Duchesne vs. Andrew Hollingshead, Beaver

Gage Raddon, Beaver vs. Weston Blake, South Sevier

126

Gatlen Farnsworth, Duchesne vs. James Crowley, North Sevier

Douglas Evans, Beaver vs. Kraden Skewes, Duchesne

132

Conner Hem, Millard vs. Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver

Bronson Richins, North Summit vs. Bowdey Larsen, Duchesne

138

Kaden Turner, Millard vs. Cole Peterson, South Sevier

Russell Evans, Beaver vs. John Skewes, Duchesne

144

Sam Rasmussen, Millard vs. Lincoln Fullmer, Millard

Carson Reynolds, Beaver vs. Dusty Clayburn, Duchesne

150

Tucker Blackburn, Duchesne vs. Morgan Wade, Millard

Cutler Blonquist, North Summit vs. Dylan Rees, Millard

157

Mack Bray, Millard vs. Tyler Winn, San Juan

Brayden Evans, Beaver vs. Mark Roman, Millard

165

Trayton Teeples, Millard vs. Brooks Christensen, Millard

Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver vs. Tayden Mark, San Juan

175

Josh Whitaker, Millard vs. Reilly Burr, North Sevier

Bowden Brown, Beaver vs. Luke Degraffenried, Millard

190

KC Whitaker, Millard vs. Dean Bushar, Enterprise

Kutlur Matheson, Beaver vs. Emilio Jackson, Millard

215

Scoot DeHerrera, Millard vs. Brock Hardinger, South Sevier

Callen Burke, San Juan vs. Will Wescott, Gunnison Valley

285

Gabe Simons, Millard vs. Taylor Black, San Juan

Tye O’Hanley, Enterprise vs. Chance Hoggard, San Juan

1A state tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Panguitch, 152

Altamont, 79.5

Milford, 76

Monticello, 66

Piute, 66

Tintic, 30

Rich, 26

Bryce Valley, 22

Saturday’s championship match

106

Randy Marshall, Panguitch vs. Joseph Harris, Monticello

113

Dillon Ivie, Altamont vs. Shad Partridge, Panguitch

120

Braxton Atkin, Panguitch vs. Rayce Jeffery, Wayne

126

Zachary Thayn, Monticello vs. Hagen Mayer, Milford

132

Jacob Marshall, Panguitch vs. Colton Barnes, Milford

138

Kade Severe, Piute vs. Javlin Robison, Monticello

144

Isaac Leech, Bryce Valley vs. Mckray Gayler, Piute

150

Theron Evans, Panguitch vs. Quaid Thompson, Milford

157

Cael Houston, Panguitch vs. Monty Morrison, Piute

165

Bryant Mullins, Altamont vs. Nash Jensen, Panguitch

175

Greyson McKinnon, Altamont vs. Blake Barnes, Milford

190

Weston Mullins, Altamont vs. Jesse James, Piute

215

Marcus Denny, Whitehorse vs. Jaden Kriegh, Tintic

285

Eli Brooks, Rich vs. Garrett Kirgan, Tintic