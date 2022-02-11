 clock menu more-arrow no yes
High school boys wrestling: Millard, Panguitch in control after opening day of 2A and 1A state tournaments

By James Edward

Millard and Panguitch both had great opening day performances during their respective 2A and 1A state tournaments at the Sevier Valley Center on Friday.

Millard advanced 19 wrestlers into the 2A semifinals as it racked up 130 team points, with defending champion Beaver sitting in second with 106 points. Beaver advanced 11 wrestlers into the semifinals.

In 1A, Panguitch is well on its way to a third-straight 1A state championship as it has nearly doubled up the rest of the field 152 team points. Altamont is a distant second with 79.5 points.

Panguitch will have a wrestler participating in seven of the 14 championship matches on Saturday, with the finals for both 2A and 1A starting at 3 p.m.

2A state tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

  1. Millard, 130
  2. Beaver, 106
  3. Enterprise, 89
  4. Duchesne, 70
  5. North Sevier, 65
  6. San Juan, 59
  7. South Sevier, 53
  8. North Summit, 49.5

Saturday’s semifinals

106

  • Dak Eldredge, Millard vs. Landon Bagley, South Sevier
  • Stephen Meek, North Summit vs. Kolter Kelly, Millard

113

  • Camden Moat, Millard vs. Slade Mickelsen, North Sevier
  • Cayson Curtis, Beaver vs. Drey Stubbs, Kanab

120

  • Djerk Skewes, Duchesne vs. Andrew Hollingshead, Beaver
  • Gage Raddon, Beaver vs. Weston Blake, South Sevier

126

  • Gatlen Farnsworth, Duchesne vs. James Crowley, North Sevier
  • Douglas Evans, Beaver vs. Kraden Skewes, Duchesne

132

  • Conner Hem, Millard vs. Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver
  • Bronson Richins, North Summit vs. Bowdey Larsen, Duchesne

138

  • Kaden Turner, Millard vs. Cole Peterson, South Sevier
  • Russell Evans, Beaver vs. John Skewes, Duchesne

144

  • Sam Rasmussen, Millard vs. Lincoln Fullmer, Millard
  • Carson Reynolds, Beaver vs. Dusty Clayburn, Duchesne

150

  • Tucker Blackburn, Duchesne vs. Morgan Wade, Millard
  • Cutler Blonquist, North Summit vs. Dylan Rees, Millard

157

  • Mack Bray, Millard vs. Tyler Winn, San Juan
  • Brayden Evans, Beaver vs. Mark Roman, Millard

165

  • Trayton Teeples, Millard vs. Brooks Christensen, Millard
  • Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver vs. Tayden Mark, San Juan

175

  • Josh Whitaker, Millard vs. Reilly Burr, North Sevier
  • Bowden Brown, Beaver vs. Luke Degraffenried, Millard

190

  • KC Whitaker, Millard vs. Dean Bushar, Enterprise
  • Kutlur Matheson, Beaver vs. Emilio Jackson, Millard

215

  • Scoot DeHerrera, Millard vs. Brock Hardinger, South Sevier
  • Callen Burke, San Juan vs. Will Wescott, Gunnison Valley

285

  • Gabe Simons, Millard vs. Taylor Black, San Juan
  • Tye O’Hanley, Enterprise vs. Chance Hoggard, San Juan

1A state tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Panguitch, 152

Altamont, 79.5

Milford, 76

Monticello, 66

Piute, 66

Tintic, 30

Rich, 26

Bryce Valley, 22

Saturday’s championship match

106

Randy Marshall, Panguitch vs. Joseph Harris, Monticello

113

Dillon Ivie, Altamont vs. Shad Partridge, Panguitch

120

Braxton Atkin, Panguitch vs. Rayce Jeffery, Wayne

126

Zachary Thayn, Monticello vs. Hagen Mayer, Milford

132

Jacob Marshall, Panguitch vs. Colton Barnes, Milford

138

Kade Severe, Piute vs. Javlin Robison, Monticello

144

Isaac Leech, Bryce Valley vs. Mckray Gayler, Piute

150

Theron Evans, Panguitch vs. Quaid Thompson, Milford

157

Cael Houston, Panguitch vs. Monty Morrison, Piute

165

Bryant Mullins, Altamont vs. Nash Jensen, Panguitch

175

Greyson McKinnon, Altamont vs. Blake Barnes, Milford

190

Weston Mullins, Altamont vs. Jesse James, Piute

215

Marcus Denny, Whitehorse vs. Jaden Kriegh, Tintic

285

Eli Brooks, Rich vs. Garrett Kirgan, Tintic

