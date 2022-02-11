High school boys wrestling: Millard, Panguitch in control after opening day of 2A and 1A state tournaments

Millard and Panguitch both had great opening day performances during their respective 2A and 1A state tournaments at the Sevier Valley Center on Friday.
Millard advanced 19 wrestlers into the 2A semifinals as it racked up 130 team points, with defending champion Beaver sitting in second with 106 points. Beaver advanced 11 wrestlers into the semifinals.
In 1A, Panguitch is well on its way to a third-straight 1A state championship as it has nearly doubled up the rest of the field 152 team points. Altamont is a distant second with 79.5 points.
Panguitch will have a wrestler participating in seven of the 14 championship matches on Saturday, with the finals for both 2A and 1A starting at 3 p.m.
2A state tournament
Day 1
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores
- Millard, 130
- Beaver, 106
- Enterprise, 89
- Duchesne, 70
- North Sevier, 65
- San Juan, 59
- South Sevier, 53
- North Summit, 49.5
Saturday’s semifinals
106
- Dak Eldredge, Millard vs. Landon Bagley, South Sevier
- Stephen Meek, North Summit vs. Kolter Kelly, Millard
113
- Camden Moat, Millard vs. Slade Mickelsen, North Sevier
- Cayson Curtis, Beaver vs. Drey Stubbs, Kanab
120
- Djerk Skewes, Duchesne vs. Andrew Hollingshead, Beaver
- Gage Raddon, Beaver vs. Weston Blake, South Sevier
126
- Gatlen Farnsworth, Duchesne vs. James Crowley, North Sevier
- Douglas Evans, Beaver vs. Kraden Skewes, Duchesne
132
- Conner Hem, Millard vs. Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver
- Bronson Richins, North Summit vs. Bowdey Larsen, Duchesne
138
- Kaden Turner, Millard vs. Cole Peterson, South Sevier
- Russell Evans, Beaver vs. John Skewes, Duchesne
144
- Sam Rasmussen, Millard vs. Lincoln Fullmer, Millard
- Carson Reynolds, Beaver vs. Dusty Clayburn, Duchesne
150
- Tucker Blackburn, Duchesne vs. Morgan Wade, Millard
- Cutler Blonquist, North Summit vs. Dylan Rees, Millard
157
- Mack Bray, Millard vs. Tyler Winn, San Juan
- Brayden Evans, Beaver vs. Mark Roman, Millard
165
- Trayton Teeples, Millard vs. Brooks Christensen, Millard
- Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver vs. Tayden Mark, San Juan
175
- Josh Whitaker, Millard vs. Reilly Burr, North Sevier
- Bowden Brown, Beaver vs. Luke Degraffenried, Millard
190
- KC Whitaker, Millard vs. Dean Bushar, Enterprise
- Kutlur Matheson, Beaver vs. Emilio Jackson, Millard
215
- Scoot DeHerrera, Millard vs. Brock Hardinger, South Sevier
- Callen Burke, San Juan vs. Will Wescott, Gunnison Valley
285
- Gabe Simons, Millard vs. Taylor Black, San Juan
- Tye O’Hanley, Enterprise vs. Chance Hoggard, San Juan
1A state tournament
Day 1
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores
Panguitch, 152
Altamont, 79.5
Milford, 76
Monticello, 66
Piute, 66
Tintic, 30
Rich, 26
Bryce Valley, 22
Saturday’s championship match
106
Randy Marshall, Panguitch vs. Joseph Harris, Monticello
113
Dillon Ivie, Altamont vs. Shad Partridge, Panguitch
120
Braxton Atkin, Panguitch vs. Rayce Jeffery, Wayne
126
Zachary Thayn, Monticello vs. Hagen Mayer, Milford
132
Jacob Marshall, Panguitch vs. Colton Barnes, Milford
138
Kade Severe, Piute vs. Javlin Robison, Monticello
144
Isaac Leech, Bryce Valley vs. Mckray Gayler, Piute
150
Theron Evans, Panguitch vs. Quaid Thompson, Milford
157
Cael Houston, Panguitch vs. Monty Morrison, Piute
165
Bryant Mullins, Altamont vs. Nash Jensen, Panguitch
175
Greyson McKinnon, Altamont vs. Blake Barnes, Milford
190
Weston Mullins, Altamont vs. Jesse James, Piute
215
Marcus Denny, Whitehorse vs. Jaden Kriegh, Tintic
285
Eli Brooks, Rich vs. Garrett Kirgan, Tintic
