A few things you maybe didn’t know about Jazz’s two new additions

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

On Wednesday the Utah Jazz completed a trade that brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez to Salt Lake City.

Alexander-Walker, drafted in 2019, has spent 21⁄ 2 seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and was traded Tuesday to the Portland Trail Blazers before being flipped and moved to the Jazz. He’s a defensive-minded guard who also is good playing in the pick-and-roll and plays well with the ball in his hands.

Hernangomez is in his sixth NBA season and has spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and most recently the San Antonio Spurs. He’s a pretty traditional power forward who is strong and can also shoot a bit from outside.

But who are the Jazz’s newest players off the court?

Alexander-Walker, cousin of the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a self-described foodie. In fact, on Friday morning he found out about a cooking class that Jazz executive chef Anthony Zamora is holding on Saturday for players that are interested and Alexander-Walker said that as soon as nutrition coordinator Taylor Call told him about it he was excited to join in.

“That’s my thing, restaurants, all types of food,” Alexander-Walker said. “I’m from Toronto, so I’m used to all different types of cuisine. I’d say my palate is very extensive.”

Hernangomez is from Spain and has played alongside former Jazz man Ricky Rubio for the Spanish national team. That’s included quite a few contests against the French national team and Rudy Gobert.

“I told him yesterday, ‘I hate to play against you but now we’re going to play together,’” Hernangomez said with a laugh. “That’s the fun part.”

Hernangomez described himself as a normal guy who likes being around his friends and playing video games. He considers Rubio a close friend and said that he’s only heard good things about the Jazz, Quin Snyder and all the players from his national team teammate.

“Ricky was in love with the city and with the team,” Hernangomez said. “He was happy for me and he texted me right away.”

New with the Jazz

Stat of the week

Hassan Whiteside tallied seven blocks against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, his most in a Jazz uniform. His career-high for blocks was set on Jan. 25, 2015, when he had 12 blocks in a game with the Miami Heat.

This week on ‘Unsalvageable’

Check out “Unsalvageable: A Utah Jazz Podcast,” hosted by Deseret News Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd and lifelong Jazz fan Greg Foster (no, not that Greg Foster). This week the crew reacts to the Jazz’s moves at the trade deadline.

New episodes come out every week. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

From the archives

This week in Jazz history

On Feb. 13, 2008, Carlos Boozer tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Seattle SuperSonics. He was the last player to post a triple-double in the regular season for the Jazz.

Extra points

Jazz play their most complete game of the season against Warriors (Deseret News)

Jerry Sloan named one of the 15 best coaches in NBA history (Deseret News)

ESPN’s historic broadcast of Jazz vs. Warriors meant something simple to the women involved: ‘Representation matters’ (Salt Lake Tribune)

What type of dealmaker is Danny Ainge? (Salt Lake Tribune)

Around the league

There were a lot of deals made at the trade deadline. Who won, and who lost?

A grade for every deal made at the deadline.

Up next

Feb. 11 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic | AT&T SportsNet

Feb. 14 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets | AT&T SportsNet

Feb. 16 | 8 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers | ESPN