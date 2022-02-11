Darth Vader will be ‘out for blood’ in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series, report says

Darth Vader will be full of the dark side when he and Obi-Wan Kenobi tangle again in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

What’s happening: Making Star Wars reports that Darth Vader will return in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series beginning in Episode 3.

From there, Vader will feature prominently as the villain of the series.

“Episode 3, 4, 5, and 6 all feature Darth Vader as the main antagonist pulling the strings,” Making Star Wars reports. “Vader’s role is major and the hype is not misplaced.”

Details: According to the report, Darth Vader in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be “flipping and kicking.”

Vader will be an “angrier” version of Vader that we saw in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“He’s out for blood,” the report said.

The light side: The Making Star Wars report suggested Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and the Inquisitor will be featured prominently in the first two episodes.

Yes, but: The report is based on unnamed sources. While leaks like this can eventually prove true, it’s important to consider it with a little skepticism for now.

A larger world: Disney+ shared the official first poster for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Wednesday.