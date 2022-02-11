 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Darth Vader will be ‘out for blood’ in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series, report says

Will Darth Vader be kind to Obi-Wan Kenobi? Don’t count on it

By Herb Scribner
Darth Vader in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Darth Vader in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Making Star Wars reports that Darth Vader will return in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series beginning in Episode 3.
Lucasfilm Ltd

Darth Vader will be full of the dark side when he and Obi-Wan Kenobi tangle again in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

What’s happening: Making Star Wars reports that Darth Vader will return in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series beginning in Episode 3.

  • From there, Vader will feature prominently as the villain of the series.
  • “Episode 3, 4, 5, and 6 all feature Darth Vader as the main antagonist pulling the strings,” Making Star Wars reports. “Vader’s role is major and the hype is not misplaced.”

Details: According to the report, Darth Vader in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be “flipping and kicking.”

  • Vader will be an “angrier” version of Vader that we saw in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
  • He’s out for blood,” the report said.

The light side: The Making Star Wars report suggested Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and the Inquisitor will be featured prominently in the first two episodes.

Yes, but: The report is based on unnamed sources. While leaks like this can eventually prove true, it’s important to consider it with a little skepticism for now.

A larger world: Disney+ shared the official first poster for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Wednesday.

  • The poster showed Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) walking across a stretch of sand, signaling a return to Tatooine.
  • McGregor recently told Forbes that he and actor Hayden Christensen had some scenes together as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, meaning we won’t be seeing only Darth Vader.
  • “I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again,” McGregor told Forbes.

