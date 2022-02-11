 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Grandmother’s daily Wordle habit may have saved her life from a kidnapping

A grandmother didn’t send her Wordle score one morning and her daughter instantly knew something was wrong

By Gitanjali Poonia
Photo of the Wordle game website.
Grandmother, Dense Holt, 80, didn’t send her Wordle score. Her daughter requested for a welfare check which ended up saving her.
Screenshot, powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle

Wordle has become a small source of joy for many, but in one instance, it helped save a life.

A grandmother, from the Chicago area, had a habit of sending her daughter a Wordle game every morning. According to CBS News, she didn’t send a game on Feb. 6, and her family knew something was wrong.

Dense Holt, 80, woke up to a naked stranger in her room with scissors in his hand and covered in blood.

“I was in shock,” she told the station of the 17-hour ordeal. “I was trying to survive — that’s all.”

The man told her he had cut himself while breaking into the house and ordered her to take a shower, and then a bath, with him while still in her nightgown.

According to Fox News, he trapped her in a basement bathroom with a chair for 17 hours as he unplugged her phone and stayed in her house.

Daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell said she was uneasy that morning when she noticed that her mother hadn’t read any texts or sent her Wordle score.

“I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning. And that was disconcerting to her,” Holt said.

Holt-Caldwell said she instinctually called the police in Lincolnwood, Illinois, and requested a welfare check. After a long standoff, the SWAT team took James H. Davis III into custody, according to the reports.

He was charged on several counts, including felony home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer. Police said he was having a mental health breakdown.

“I didn’t think I was going to live,” Holt said. “I’m very lucky.”

