High school swimming: Judge Memorial sweeps 3A state championships, with boys narrowly edging Canyon View

A year ago, Judge Memorial’s boys swimming team snapped a 16-year state title drought with a fantastic performance at the state meet.

On Saturday, it was the girls’ turn.

Judge Memorial’s girls team dominated the 3A state championships at BYU, halting a decade-long drought to claim its first state title since 2012.

Joining them on the top podium was Judge Memorial’s boys team, which went back-to-back by barely edging Canyon View by just 10 points.

The teams celebrated together afterward with a victory dip in BYU’s pool.

“Our team philosophy has always been team before me, and we try really hard to promote that, that we’re a collective, and try really hard to unify our boys and girls team,” said Judge coach Sage Maaranen.

“We were able to keep the heart of what we want to be.”

Judge’s boys recorded 332 team points to edge Canyon View’s 322 points.

Judge’s girls tallied 316 team points to finish well ahead of the 210 points from runner-up Carbon, which came into the meet as the three-time state champion.

Judge finished second to Carbon a year ago.

Grid View Judge Memorial coach Sage Maaranen jumps in the pool after the team won both the men’s and women’s team titles at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Judge Memorial coach Chad Starks jumps in the pool with Brennan Riad in his arms after the team won both the men’s and women’s team titles at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Judge Memorial’s Nico Morton swims to first place in the men’s 500-yard freestyle at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Judge Memorial’s Brennan Riad and teammates accept the trophy for the men’s team title at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Canyon View’s Max Cannon dives in for the start of the men’s 200-yard individual medley at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Union’s William Bertoch celebrates his win in the men’s 100-yard butterfly at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Canyon View’s Max Cannon swims to first place in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Judge Memorial swimmers celebrate after winning the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

South Summit’s Kaitlyn Caldwell celebrates after placing first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Canyon View’s Addison Taylor swims to first place in the women’s 200-yard freestyle at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Richfield’s Grant Kling swims to first place in the men’s 100-yard freestyle at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Maeser’s Sarah Puertas reacts after winning the women’s 100-yard backstroke at 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Canyon View celebrates their win in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Judge Memorial celebrates winning both the men’s and women’s team titles at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Judge Memorial swimmers celebrate after winning the women’s team title at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Judge Memorial coach Chad Starks pushes principal Patrick Lambert into the pool after the school won both the men’s and women’s team titles at the 3A swimming state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A year ago because of COVID-19, the boys and girls meets were held separately at the South Davis Recreation Center, but despite that, Maaranen said her girls were extremely supportive of the boys after their big win despite their own disappointment.

“The girls were there to celebrate the boys when they got off the bus at night with glow sticks and it was awesome, but you could tell they were like, ‘We want one of those trophies,’” said Maaranen.

That desire was the motivating force for Judge’s girls all year, especially for Olivia Cowan.

The senior was Judge’s only individual winner on Saturday, as she won both the 50 and 100 freestyle swims.

“This meet for me, I was just treating it as the last one ever, so every race I was swimming as hard as I could go,” said Cowan, who also swam in Judge’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle winning relay teams.

The 200 medley relay team finished in a tie with Juan Diego for first place.

Cowan said the unity within Judge’s swimming program has been great to be a part of, and she said she can’t wait to celebrate with all her teammates at the school’s Sweethearts Dance on Saturday night.

Maaranen, meanwhile, said she can’t wait to relax on the couch and stop stressing about the meet.

After Friday’s preliminary round, Maaranen and her assistant coaches spent a long time projecting how Saturday’s meet might unfold.

She was pretty confident in the girls’ chances because of the depth within the program, but she thought the boys team might come up a bit short.

After all, joining the 3A ranks this year were both Canyon View and Juan Diego, which dropped down from Class 4A.

Maaranen said the difference in ultimately edging out Canyon View for the repeat title for the boys was the contributions of the collective.

“When you start scoring it out with pen and paper, all those points from 8 through 16, they really do add up,” she said.

“That’s what so cool about swimming and making it a team sport. Yes it’s individual, but everyone matters.”

Judge’s lone individual win came in the 500 freestyle, as Nico Morton cruised to the 22-second win over teammate Benji Gillespie.

Judge picked up big team points in the 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.

Canyon View’s Max Cannon — a BYU signee — capped his outstanding high school career with two individual wins, two relay wins and a new 3A state record in the 100 breaststroke with a time 56.54.

The day before, he lowered his own breaststroke record to 57.18, but knew he had more in the tank.

“Yesterday was really just a warm-up swim to see where I was at, and hitting it yesterday I was like ‘OK.’ It was really awesome to do it yesterday, and I know I had more this morning,” said Cannon.

Even though Canyon View’s bid for the first state title in school history came up just short, Cannon was ecstatic about the team’s performance this season.

“We have such a hard-working group of guys. It’s just been so much fun swimming with them,” said Cannon.

Other double winners for the boys were Richfield’s Grant Kling, who won the 50 and 100 freestyle, and St. Joseph’s Will Jones, who won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

“It’s awesome to see all the fast kids from the other teams at state and just see how you fit in with everyone else,” said Kling, who won both events at last year’s state meet as a sophomore.

For the girls, double winners were Juan Diego’s Audrey Weller in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and Canyon View’s Addison Taylor in the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Maeser Prep sophomore Sarah Puentas was the only repeat individual winner, as she backed up her freshman year 100 breaststroke title with another on Saturday.

3A girls state swim meet

Saturday’s championships

At BYU

Team scores

Judge Memorial, 316 Carbon, 210 Millard, 185 Juan Diego, 170 Ogden, 166 Canyon View, 161 Emery, 154 Rowland Hall, 102

200 medley relay

1. Judge Memorial (Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Amelia Conner, Olivia Cowan, Lanee Farr), 1:59.18

2. Juan Diego (Thais Tosolini, Audrey Weller, Lyla Sylvia, Morgan Rutledge), 1:59.18

3. Canyon View, 2:01.62

4. Ogden, 2:07.64

5. Millard, 2:08.24

6. North Summit, 2:11.96

7. Carbon, 2:12.27

8. Union, 2:12.64

200 freestyle

Addison Taylor, Canyon View, 2:03.01 Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:06.52 Kaitlyn Caldwell, South Summit, 2:10.73 Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 2:14.48 Aimee Thurman, Millard, 2:15.28 Elly Carlton, Ogden, 2:15.74 Avah Kling, Richfield, 2:16.32 Sydney Carter, Emery, 2:17.47

200 individual medley

Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 2:13.40 Grace Holman, Juab, 2:21.08 Kiley Reynolds, Canyon View, 2:28.43 Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 2:30.17 Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:37.54 Marin O’Brien, Judge Memorial, 2:37.76 Tessa Bartlett, Rowland Hall, 2:38.07 Cambrie Jensen, Emery, 2:45.40

50 freestyle

Olivia Cowan, Judge Memorial, 25.60 Stella Hunter, Ogden, 25.91 Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.04 Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 25.63 Emma Herre, ALA, 26.43 Thalyn Lyman, Carbon, 26.68 Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 26.75 Morgan Rutledge, Juan Diego, 27.08

100 butterfly

Kaitlyn Caldwell, South Summit, 1:04.74 Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 1:05.32 Sophie Zheng, Rowland Hall, 1:06.80 Caeli Sherman, Judge Memorial, 1:09.18 Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 1:10.85 Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:12.78 Brooke Maxfield, Richfield, 1:13.67 Rachel Stanford, North Summit, 1:13.80

100 freestyle

Olivia Cowan, Judge Memorial, 56.46 Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 57.53 Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 58.51 Stella Hunter, Ogden, 58.58 Emma Herre, ALA, 58.76 Tyrca Jaramillo, Carbon, 59.72 Avah Kling, Richfield, 59.86 Sydney Carter, Emery, 1:00.18

500 freestyle

Addison Taylor, Canyon View, 5:36.99 Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:41.76 Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 5:57.65 Mary Armanstrout, Grantsville, 6:02.15 Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:07.38 Tessa Bartlett, Rowland Hall, 6:14.21 Tori Day, North Sanpete, 6:14.88 Aimee Thurman, Millard, 6:16.52

200 freestyle relay

Carbon (Thalyn Lyman, Mia Crompton, Tyrca Jaramillo, Alyssa Chamberlain), 1:47.71 Juan Diego, 1:48.26 Canyon View, 1:50.90 Millard, 1:51.90 Emery, 1:52.05 Ogden, 1:53.10 Judge Memorial, 1:53.12 Rowland Hall, 1:55.07

100 backstroke

Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 1:06.42 Grace Holman, Juab, 1:09.31 Kiley Reynolds, Canyon View, 1:09.81 Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:11.98 Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:15.19 Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 1:18.80 Delaney Deutschlander, Canyon View, 1:20.90 Carley Young, Emery, 1:21.27

100 breaststroke

Sarah Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:05.52 Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Judge Memorial, 1:06.31 Cambrie Jensen, Emery, 1:08.89 Elly Carlton, Ogden, 1:09.47 Emma Koyle, Millard, 1:09.52 Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:11.13 Ada’K Bradford, Carbon, 1:12.87 Taryn Thompson, Rowland Hall, 1:13.50

400 freestyle relay

Judge Memorial (Delaney Dolan, Emmy Hardin-Reynolds, Lanee Farr, Olivia Cowan), 3:58.03 Carbon, 4:02.47 Emery, 4:09.55 Millard, 4:17.22 Grand, 4:17.22 Richfield, 4:21.41 Juan Diego, 4:22.03 Ogden, 4:23.79

3A girls state swim meet

Saturday’s championships

At BYU

Team scores

Judge Memorial, 332 Canyon View, 322 Juan Diego, 194 Union, 184 Grand, 146 Richfield, 129 Rowland Hall, 119 Millard, 107

200 medley relay

Canyon View (Kurt Morgan, Max Cannon, Ryen Bailey, Jacob Grimshaw), 1:39.33 Judge Memorial, 1:40.27 Juan Diego, 1:46.59 Union, 1:47.66 Grand, 1:49.27 Rowland Hall, 1:51.17 Ogden, 1:53.01

200 freestyle

Will Jones, St. Joseph, 1:43.16 Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 1:45.38 Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 1:50.95 Ethan Bishop, Millard, 1:57.48 Camden Chamberlain, Carbon, 1:57.49 William Bertoch, Union, 1:57.64 Tyson Guymon, Union, 1:58.94 Jacob Despain, Millard, 2:02.77

200 individual medley

Max Cannon, Canyon View, 1:52.43 Ben Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 2:02.78 Buddy Yanelli, Judge Memorial, 2:03.29 Porte Bartlett, Ogden, 2:11.92 Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 2:12.04 Nick Hren, Grand, 2:15.77 Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 2:16.98 Braxten Anderson, Richfield, 2:17.12

50 freestyle

Grant Kling, Richfield, 21.91 Ethan Atzet, Juan Diego, 22.02 Ryen Bailey, Canyon View, 22.97 William Edwards, Canyon View, 23.15 Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 23.44 Treven Lassche, South Summit, 23.53 Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 23.82 Boston Bennett, Union, 24.04

100 butterfly

William Bertoch, Union, 54.97 Robert Gonzalez, Beaver, 55.74 Benji Child, Judge Memorial, 56.87 Matthew Eager, Judge Memorial, 58.34 Joseph Shami, Juan Diego, 58.46 Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 59.66 Braxten Anderson, Richfield, 1:00.44 James Keddington, South Summit, 1:00.88

100 freestyle

Grant Kling, Richfield, 48.80 Ethan Atzet, Juan Diego, 49.26 William Edwards, Canyon View, 51.20 Ryen Bailey, Canyon View, 51.41 Liam Boyle, Rowland Hall, 52.93 Dax Minchey, Emery, 53.32 Rhys Runnels, Judge Memorial, 53.33 James Deddington, South Summit, 54.44

500 freestyle

Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 4:45.47 Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 5:07.07 Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 5:16.21 Camden Chamberlain, Carbon, 5:18.38 Ethan Bishop, Millard, 5:24.29 Frank Sankovitz, Judge Memorial, 5:32.14 Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 5:37.70 Jacob Despain, Millard, 5:37.88

200 freestyle relay

Juan Diego (Charlie Gleason, Shepherd Foy, Kristian Swick, Ethan Atzet), 1:32.90 Canyon View, 1:36.18 Union, 1:37.15 Ogden, 1:37.82 South Summit, 1:37.89 Grand, 1:37.93 Judge Memorial, 1:38.12 Richfield, 1:38.98

100 backstroke

Will Jones, St. Joseph, 51.56 Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 55.15 Ben Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 56.24 Tagert Farnsworth, Grand, 58.83 Matthew Eager, Judge Memorial, 59.23 Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 1:00.12 James Dubertow, Judge Memorial, 1:01.31 Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 1:02.64

100 breaststroke

Max Cannon, Canyon View, 56.54 Buddy Yaneli, Judge Memorial, 59.75 Treven Lassche, South Summit, 1:05.37 Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 1:05.61 Brendan Moore, Grand, 1:05.78 Sam Shakespear, Canyon View, 1:06.88 Sam Cowan, Judge Memorial, 1:07.31 Jace Robinson, Canyon View, 1:07.74

400 freestyle relay