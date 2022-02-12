High school wrestling: Millard is king of the 2A mountain again

It was the best way to cap a long, difficult season as the Millard High School wrestling team secured the 2A state title Saturday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

“It feels good,” said coach Brenden Turner, who is in his second year of coaching the Eagles. “It was a three and a half month season of grinding, working hard and getting after it every day.”

Millard outscored second-place Beaver, last year’s state champs, 308.5 to 259.

Millard’s coaching staff opted to push the team hard in the early part of the season, pitting the Eagles against 4A and 5A teams.

“We wanted to compete with the best so that we could come here today and show up the way we did,” Turner said.

One of the most emotional individual matches of the tournament occurred in the 165-pound division as Millard’s Trayton Teeples outlasted Beaver’s Ayden Bradshaw in a grueling 4-3 decision.

For Teeples, it wasn’t just a state championship on the line, but a chance to prove to himself that he was healed after a series of injuries.

In the past two seasons, Teeples suffered a broken hand. Early in this season, he wrenched his neck during a match so severely, it nearly paralyzed him.

“I just appreciate so much my coaches and family and my girlfriend and her family,” Teeples said. “It’s been a rough patch for me.”

“He’s gone through some stuff,” Turner said. “He’s been through a lot, so to have him get that win was amazing.”

KC Whitaker, a junior, also brought home a gold medal for Millard at 190 pounds.

“I’ve never been in this condition before,” Whitaker said. “I lost some matches early on in the season I probably shouldn’t have, but I thought today I was able to pull through.”

Pull through he did as he was able to beat Kutlur Matheson of Beaver in an 8-3 decision.

Dylan Rees, another junior, also won a state title, going up against teammate Morgan Wade in the 150-pound division.

“I’m just glad that I can be part of this great team,” Rees said. “We’ve worked hard all year for this.”

In all there were three championship rounds with Millard wrestlers on both sides of the mat, including the 150 with Rees and Wade, 157 with Mack Bray beating Mark Roman and 106 with Dak Eldredge winning against Kolter Kelly.

Out of 28 wrestlers the Eagles took to state, 25 of them placed in the top six spots of their respective divisions.

Only three of Millard’s wrestlers at the state tourney were seniors.

“The future is bright for our team,” Turner said. “We told them if they put in the work through the whole season, good things will happen.”

Turner was named as the 2A coach of the year during Saturday’s wrestling finale.

2A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Millard, 308.5 Beaver, 259 Enterprise, 147 Duchesne, 128 San Juan, 106 North Sevier, 98 North Summit, 90.5 South Sevier, 86

Individual results