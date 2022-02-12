High school wrestling: Panguitch 3-peats as 1A state champions

The 1A state wrestling tournament may have felt a little bit like a rerun as Panguitch High School’s boys remained firmly in control from beginning to end.

The Bobcats nabbed their third straight consecutive state title Saturday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

It is the fifth state wrestling trophy in school history.

“It’s been a really fun season and we’ve had a good group of kids,” said Collin Marshall, Panguitch’s head coach.

“The best thing about our team is that they recruit each other and they support each other. That keeps people in the room, and that helps.”

Panguitch ended the tournament with 236 points, while second-place Altamont had 123.5.

After winning back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021, the Bobcats had some building to do in order to get back on the podium.

“We had a big group of freshmen who came in and contributed to our team title,” Marshall said. “They came in acting more mature than your average freshmen, and it paid off for them.”

Freshman Braxten Atkin (120) defeated Wayne’s Rayce Jeffery in a 10-3 decision match to secure an individual title.

“I just had to have the mentality to do it,” Atkin said. He said he’s been wrestling since he was a small child, and being part of a growing dynasty at Panguitch is a huge honor.

“It’s incredible to be a part of this,” Atkin said.

Jacob Marshall (132), another freshman, also secured gold individually for Panguitch.

“I put in the effort to keep it going for my team,” Marshall said.

Added Cael Houston, who took gold in the 157-pound division and was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament in the upper weight classes: “I’ve been wrestling ever since I could walk. I worked my tail off for our coaches, who are as good of a lineup as you’re going to get.”

In fact, one of Panguitch’s wrestling institutions — Frank Houston — was honored Saturday night with the Golden Whistle Award.

Houston has more than 50 years of involvement with high school wrestling in the state of Utah, including as a coach and an official.

“We’d like to have him for 50 more in Panguitch,” Marshall said. “He’s in the room every day along with our other coaches who all have a lot of experience. It really helps complete our team.”

In all, 19 of Panguitch’s wrestlers placed in the tournament.

“We’re just so thankful for the support of our community. They support us wherever we go,” Marshall said.

“We really have the best fans in the world.”

Piute’s McKray Gayler (144) was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament for the lower weight division.

1A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Panguitch, 236 Altamont, 123.5 Milford, 118.5 Monticello, 117 Piute, 70 Rich, 54 Tintic, 46 Diamond Ranch, 25

Individual results

106 — 1. Joseph Harris, Monticello; 2. Randy Marshall, Panguitch; 3. Tanner Marshall, Panguitch; 4. Justin Goodrich, Altamont.

113 — 1. Dillon Ivie, Altamont; 2. Shad Partridge, Panguitch; 3. Judd Netto, Milford; 4. Austin VanSyoc, Rich.

120 — 1. Braxton Atkin, Panguitch; 2. Rayce Jeffery, Wayne; 3. Brody Evans, Altamont; 4. Hunter Dickinson, Panguitch.

126 — 1. Hagen Mayer, Milford; 2. Zachary Thayn, Monticello; 3. Cameron Atkin, Panguitch; 4. Ronan Mooney, Panguitch.

132 — 1. Jacob Marshall, Panguitch; 2. Colton Barnes, Milford; 3. Joshua Wheeler, Monticello; 4. Bryson Henrie, Panguitch.

138 — 1. Javlin Robison, Monticello; 2. Kade Severe, Piute; 3. Thomas Marshall, Panguitch; 4. Riley Edwards, Wayne.

144 — 1. McKray Gayler, Piute; 2. Isaac Leech, Bryce Valley; 3. Korban Osburn, Panguitch; 4. Colby Byrge, Diamond Ranch.

150 — 1. Quaid Thompson, Milford; 2. Theron Evans, Panguitch; 3. Tyler Thayn, Monticello; 4. Henry Watts, Diamond Ranch.

157 — 1. Cael Houston, Panguitch; 2. Monty Morrison, Piute; 3. Ryker Conk, Rich; 4. Morgan Finicum, Milford.

165 — 1. Bryant Mullins, Altamont; 2. Nash Jensen, Panguitch; 3. Collin Kelsch, Water Canyon; 4. Thomas Fullmer, Monticello.

175 — 1. Blake Barnes, Milford; 2. Greysen McKinnon, Altamont; 3. Bronson Wehrli, Panguitch; 4. Koda Bridges, Panguitch.

190 — 1. Weston Mullins, Altamont; 2. Jesse James, Piute; 3. Gage Julander, Panguitch; 4. Oakley Adams, Monticello.

215 — 1. Jaden Kriegh, Tintic; 2. Marcus Denny, Whitehorse; 3. Cole Harland, Panguitch; 4. Elias Romero, Milford.

285 — 1. Eli Brooks, Rich; 2. Garrett Kirgan, Tintic; 3. Kaleb Witbeck, Altamont; 4. Arik Blevins, Panguitch.