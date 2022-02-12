3 keys in BYU’s 91-85 win over Pepperdine

BYU (19-8, 7-5) swept its Southern California road trip Saturday with a 91-85 win over Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu.
Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win.
- Guard Alex Barcello poured in a career-high 33 points, with 10 of 12 shooting from the field and 9 of 10 from 3-point range. Barcello was one 3 shy of tying the single-game school record.
- Returning to the starting lineup due to an injury to Fousseyni Traore, Caleb Lohner scored 14 points. He made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and 2 of 2 from 3. Atiki Ally Atiki had a team-high 8 rebounds and contributed 8 points.
- Spencer Johnson finished with 12 points, and Te’Jon Lucas added 10 points and had seven assists.
Loading comments...