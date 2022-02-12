 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys in BYU’s 91-85 win over Pepperdine

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) dunks the ball in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) dunks the ball in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU (19-8, 7-5) swept its Southern California road trip Saturday with a 91-85 win over Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu.

Here are three keys to the Cougars’ win.

  • Guard Alex Barcello poured in a career-high 33 points, with 10 of 12 shooting from the field and 9 of 10 from 3-point range. Barcello was one 3 shy of tying the single-game school record.
  • Returning to the starting lineup due to an injury to Fousseyni Traore, Caleb Lohner scored 14 points. He made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and 2 of 2 from 3. Atiki Ally Atiki had a team-high 8 rebounds and contributed 8 points.
  • Spencer Johnson finished with 12 points, and Te’Jon Lucas added 10 points and had seven assists.

