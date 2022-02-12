 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys in Colorado’s 81-76 win over Utah

By Jay Drew
Colorado forward Jabari Walker, left, fights for control of a rebound with Utah guard Marco Anthony in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
AP

The Utah Runnin’ Utes built 11-point leads in both halves against the rival Colorado Buffaloes, but could not close the deal or control Jabari Walker in the second half, and homestanding CU took an 81-76 win in a Pac-12 game Saturday night.

Here are 3 keys to Colorado’s win:

• Branden Carlson was fabulous in the first half with 21 points on 9 of 12 shooting, and the Utes led by as many as 11 points before setting for a 36-33 lead at the break. Carlson finished with 25 as Colorado adjusted well in the second half to slow the big guy down.

• Gabe Madsen picked up two early fouls and was held scoreless in the first half, but made three 3-pointers in the second half as Utah jumped out to another 11-point lead. However, Madsen missed a couple 3-pointers down the stretch and Colorado hit enough free throws to secure the win.

• Utah coach Craig Smith announced before the game that senior big man Dusan Mahorcic is no longer in the Runnin’ Utes’ program. Mahorcic was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 29 for a violation of team rules.

