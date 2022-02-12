Dusan Mahorcic no longer with Utah basketball team

The University of Utah men’s basketball program announced Saturday evening ahead of its game against Colorado that big man Dusan Mahorcic is no longer with the program.

Mahorcic was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 29 for a violation of team rules, but no specifics were given.

Saturday’s announcement that he is no longer with the program at all also did not provide any additional details.

The 6-foot-10, 226-pound Mahorcic was a prized transfer from Illinois State this season for first-year head coach Craig Smith, but he wound up appearing in just 12 games because of injury and then the suspension.

A native of Serbia, Mahorcic averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per contest this season.