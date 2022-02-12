 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dusan Mahorcic no longer with Utah basketball team

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic drives into USC Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City
Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) drives into USC Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The University of Utah men’s basketball program announced Saturday evening ahead of its game against Colorado that big man Dusan Mahorcic is no longer with the program.

Mahorcic was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 29 for a violation of team rules, but no specifics were given.

Saturday’s announcement that he is no longer with the program at all also did not provide any additional details.

The 6-foot-10, 226-pound Mahorcic was a prized transfer from Illinois State this season for first-year head coach Craig Smith, but he wound up appearing in just 12 games because of injury and then the suspension.

A native of Serbia, Mahorcic averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per contest this season.

Next Up In Sports

