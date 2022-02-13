Eric Weddle cements his legacy with Super Bowl title, with an assist from Matt Gay

INGLEWOOD, California — As has been the case much of the season — with stars such as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey — the Los Angeles Rams defense found a way to shut down their opponent when it mattered most in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday.

By doing so, they delivered a Super Bowl ring to three former Utah Utes, including safety Eric Weddle.

The 13-year veteran Weddle — who retired two years ago and signed with the Rams just after the regular season ended — had five tackles in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

That included four solo stops for Weddle, the 37-year-old who was the team’s defensive signal caller on Sunday.

He helped call a game plan that included the Rams finishing with seven sacks on Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, which helped Los Angeles rally from down seven early in the third quarter after the Bengals scored 17 straight points.

Former Utah kicker Matt Gay also won a Super Bowl ring with Los Angeles, as he hit two extra points and nailed a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter that cut the Rams’ deficit to 20-16.

Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess, a second-year pro, also won a title with Los Angeles, while former Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis was on the losing end for Cincinnati.

