Super Bowl live coverage: 4 Utah ties play for title as Rams, Bengals face off

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Four players with Utah ties will be playing: former Utes Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess for the Rams, and former Utah State Aggie Jalen Davis for the Bengals.

A look at the pregame scenes

A look from the press box from #SuperBowl, where I’ll be covering a handful of Utah ties from @Utah_Football and @USUFootball, among them Eric Weddle, Matt Gay, Terrell Burgess for the @RamsNFL and Jalen Davis of the @Bengals pic.twitter.com/IX2x0lw2y2 — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) February 13, 2022

A look outside SoFi Stadium about an hour before #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vNLvkgLBtJ — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) February 13, 2022

Nearly on-site at SoFi Stadium to cover #SuperBowl with 3 former @Utah_Football stars and 1 from @USUFootball playing tonight pic.twitter.com/8BMYEcXN87 — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) February 13, 2022

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories highlighting the Utah connections to this year’s Super Bowl: