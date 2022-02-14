 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This Russian Olympic skater can compete despite failing a drug test

Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics

By Herb Scribner
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains in Beijing.
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.
Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing after a high court ruled that she should not be suspended over a failed drug test.

What happened: The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Sunday that Valieva’s age and issues surrounding the test process should not bar the Russian figure skater from competing, BBC News reports.

  • The 15-year-old will compete in the women’s single skating competition, according to NBC Olympics. She’s favored to win.

Flashback: Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, CNN reports.

  • The finding only became known during the days before the Beijing Olympics.
  • In fact, Valieva helped the Russia Olympic Committee win gold at the Olympics for the figure skating team event.

Yes, but: Critics wondered “why an athlete who has failed a drugs test is being allowed to compete on the world’s biggest stage,” according to BBC News.

  • The World Anti-Doping Agency said it was “disappointed” by the ruling.
  • The agency said it “appears that the CAS panel decided not to apply the terms of the code, which does not allow for specific exceptions to be made in relation to mandatory provisional suspensions for ‘protected persons’, including minors.”

