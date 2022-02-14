Star Wars rumor: Disney developing a new trilogy after Episode IX to focus on new Jedi order

The latest “Star Wars” rumor suggests that Lucasfilm is planning a new trilogy of films set after “Star Wars: Episode XI: The Rise of Skywalker” and it would focus on the new Jedi order.

What’s happening: Former Vanity Fair reporter Joanna Robinson appeared on The Ringer-verse podcast last week, where she spoke about a new “Star Wars” rumor she heard, according to CBR.

She said there was a new trilogy in development.

Details: The new sequel trilogy would take place after “The Rise of Skywalker.”

It would focus on a new order of Jedi.

It’s unclear if Rey, Finn and Poe would return to the franchise for the new trilogy.

Yes, but: Robinson said on the podcast “you can fill an entire stadium with ideas Lucasfilm has been interested in but never realized.”

I reached out to Lucasfilm about the new trilogy rumor. Lucasfilm has not returned my request for comment.

One note to go: Disney marketed “The Rise of Skywalker” as the final film of the Skywalker Saga. If another trilogy is released after “Rise of Skywalker” — in which Rey refers to herself as Rey Skywalker at the end — this would suggest that the Skywalker Saga is continuing on.