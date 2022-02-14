 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Star Wars rumor: Disney developing a new trilogy after Episode IX to focus on new Jedi order

Could we see Rey, Finn and Poe return in a new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy?

By Herb Scribner
Rey and Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Daisy Ridley is Rey and Adam Driver is Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Lucasfilm Ltd.

The latest “Star Wars” rumor suggests that Lucasfilm is planning a new trilogy of films set after “Star Wars: Episode XI: The Rise of Skywalker” and it would focus on the new Jedi order.

What’s happening: Former Vanity Fair reporter Joanna Robinson appeared on The Ringer-verse podcast last week, where she spoke about a new “Star Wars” rumor she heard, according to CBR.

  • She said there was a new trilogy in development.

Details: The new sequel trilogy would take place after “The Rise of Skywalker.”

  • It would focus on a new order of Jedi.
  • It’s unclear if Rey, Finn and Poe would return to the franchise for the new trilogy.

Yes, but: Robinson said on the podcast “you can fill an entire stadium with ideas Lucasfilm has been interested in but never realized.”

  • I reached out to Lucasfilm about the new trilogy rumor. Lucasfilm has not returned my request for comment.

One note to go: Disney marketed “The Rise of Skywalker” as the final film of the Skywalker Saga. If another trilogy is released after “Rise of Skywalker” — in which Rey refers to herself as Rey Skywalker at the end — this would suggest that the Skywalker Saga is continuing on.

