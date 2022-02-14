 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

We know where Han and Leia went on their honeymoon, and you can go there, too

The story of Han and Leia’s honeymoon has a connection to the real world

By Herb Scribner
Cover of “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel.”
StarWars.com debuted the new novel cover “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel.”
Lucasfilm, StarWars.com

Han Solo and Leia Organa celebrated their honeymoon at Walt Disney World ... kind of.

The news: StarWars.com revealed the new novel “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” by Beth Revis, which tells the story of Han and Leia on their honeymoon after their marriage.

What they’re saying: “In their most desperate hour, with the war still raging but the Empire nearing its last gasp, the couple must outwit the Imperial remnants clinging to power,” according to StarWars.com.

The bigger picture: The “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” is a two-night hotel experience at Walt Disney World.

  • The experience is much like a cruise, except it takes place “in space.”
  • Voyages on the Starcruiser begin on March 1.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

How Alex Barcello became BYU’s version of John Stockton

By Dick Harmon

How bad is the Western drought? New study says worst in 1,200 years. You read that right

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue

We may have just learned who is hosting the Oscars this year

By Herb Scribner

Provo pop-up Valentine's Day museum tries to rebrand the holiday

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Opinion: Kinzinger and Cheney deserve respect, not censure

By Ian Linnabary

Sen. Mike Lee drawing backlash for blocking Japanese American internment site designation in Colorado

By Dennis Romboy