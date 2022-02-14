We know where Han and Leia went on their honeymoon, and you can go there, too

Han Solo and Leia Organa celebrated their honeymoon at Walt Disney World ... kind of.

The news: StarWars.com revealed the new novel “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel” by Beth Revis, which tells the story of Han and Leia on their honeymoon after their marriage.

The couple departs for a honeymoon amid the battle between the Empire and the Rebellion.

Specifically, they take their honeymoon on the Halcyon starcruiser, which is the luxury vessel that you, too, can ride in the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World Resort.

What they’re saying: “In their most desperate hour, with the war still raging but the Empire nearing its last gasp, the couple must outwit the Imperial remnants clinging to power,” according to StarWars.com.

The bigger picture: The “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” is a two-night hotel experience at Walt Disney World.