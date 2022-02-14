University of Utah alum Megan Nick wins USA’s second-ever medal in women’s aerial skiing

University of Utah graduate Megan Nick did something no U.S. woman has done since 1998.

Nick twisted and turned her way to the bronze medal in women’s aerial skiing at the Winter Olympics on Monday, becoming the first American woman to medal in the event since Nikki Stone did so at the 1998 Games.

“(I’m) very overwhelmed but I’m extremely happy,” Nick said, per Team USA. “I was very relieved to put down the jump that I did tonight and to get on the podium. I can’t even explain how it feels. It’s incredible. I am just extremely grateful to be here and for this opportunity.”

Nick was the only athlete to not perform a triple flip in the final round, but because she landed her back full-double full cleanly, while teammate Ashley Caldwell, Australia’s Laura Peel and China’s Fanyu Kong stumbled while attempting to land triple flips.

In her first Olympics, Nick is going home with a medal.

“I thought I was going to throw up, but I was able to calm my nerves enough to land some jumps, thank goodness,” Nick said. “I knew it was going to be challenging because the field is so good. Everyone’s jumping at such a high level that I knew I had to put down a good jump. I’m just relieved that I was able to do that.”

Caldwell, also a Utah alum, earlier won the gold medal as part of the USA mixed aerial team. She finished in fourth place with a score of 83.71.

China’s Xu Mengtao won gold with a score of 108.61 for her back full-full-full, while Belarus’ Hanna Huskova took silver with a score of 107.95 for her back lay-full-full.

Medal events to watch tonight

6:30 p.m., watch on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, or Peacock: Freestyle skiing — women’s slopestyle final

Marin Hamill — Born in Salt Lake City, Park City resident, University of Utah (current student).

Maggie Voisin — Park City resident.

8 p.m., watch on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, or Peacock: Alpine skiing — women’s downhill

Keely Cashman — University of Utah (2021 Utah ski team).

Jacqueline Wiles — Westminster College (former student).

Roni Remme (Canada) — University of Utah (2016-20 Utah ski team).