Former BYU QB Baylor Romney announces his next career move

By Joe Coles
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney, wearing blue, passes the ball
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) passes the ball just ahead of the Blazers rush as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After graduating from BYU, Cougars backup quarterback Baylor Romney announced in December that he was moving on from football and leaving the program.

“I’m unsure what’s next but it’s time for me to move on and I’m excited for the next challenge. Go Cougs,” he wrote at the time.

Now, Romney has announced his next move.

The former Cougar quarterback will be a Business Development Representative at Adobe.

“The past couple of months have been filled with a lot of change. I graduated from BYU, decided it was time for me to move on from football, and began the search for the career path that is right for me,” Romney wrote on LinkedIn.

“I’m excited to start the next chapter of my life at Adobe as a Business Development Representative.”

Romney received congratulations from former Cougars, including Tanner Mangum and Isaiah Kaufusi.

Last season, Romney played in five games, starting three. He went 2-1 as a starter. He finished 2021 with 779 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

