‘Moon Knight’ might be more violent than past Marvel shows

“Moon Knight” has the potential to be one of the most violent Marvel Studios projects to date.

What’s happening: In a new interview with Empire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that “Moon Knight” will be a darker and more violent Marvel Cinematic Universe show than previous projects.

What he said: “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” Feige said. “There are moments when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is ‘Moon Knight.’”

Driving the news: Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show “Moon Knight” on Super Bowl Sunday, showing is our first real look at how Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant and Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow will interact together.

The bigger picture: There’s an internal war at Disney+ right now centered around the streaming service’s acceptance of mature material, according to Puck News.