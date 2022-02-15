 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

‘Moon Knight’ might be more violent than past Marvel shows

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said ‘Moon Knight’ won’t be a kids show

By Herb Scribner
A look at the new “Moon Knight” poster.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said ‘Moon Knight’ won’t be a kids show.
Marvel Studios

“Moon Knight” has the potential to be one of the most violent Marvel Studios projects to date.

What’s happening: In a new interview with Empire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that “Moon Knight” will be a darker and more violent Marvel Cinematic Universe show than previous projects.

What he said: “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” Feige said. “There are moments when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is ‘Moon Knight.’”

Driving the news: Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show “Moon Knight” on Super Bowl Sunday, showing is our first real look at how Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant and Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow will interact together.

The bigger picture: There’s an internal war at Disney+ right now centered around the streaming service’s acceptance of mature material, according to Puck News.

  • One side reportedly believes Disney+ should remain family-friendly and clean. The other side suggests audiences crave more mature content for the platform.
  • I’d watch out for the reaction to “Moon Knight” and any potential next steps for future “Deadpool”-based projects. A “Deadpool” series or movie in the MCU would show us what direction Disney+ plans to go.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ unveils new concept art and book titles

By Herb Scribner

What happened to Shanae Ankney from ‘The Bachelor’? Is she getting the ‘villain edit’?

By Gitanjali Poonia

National divisions overshadow creative flourishing of local solutions, journalists say at BYU

By Tad Walch

BYU basketball coach Mark Pope provides an update on Fousseyni Traore’s injury status

By Jeff Call

Vivint Arena lifts COVID protocols for Utah Jazz games

By Joe Coles

‘We all feel blessed’: How the Pamela Atkinson homeless fund improves lives in Utah

By Kyle Dunphey