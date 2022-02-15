‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ unveils new concept art and book titles

Star Wars fans received another look into upcoming “Star Wars: The High Republic” content, which will tell the story of the Jedi close to 300 years before the prequel trilogy.

The High Republic is a series of books and graphic novels about the Jedi at their peak.

The first phase of the series took place 200 years before the prequel trilogy.

The second phase will take place 150 years before the first phase.

Driving the news: StarWars.com reported the debut of “The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic” — a new book that will show off all the artwork for the series of High Republic books and graphic novels.

The book includes a photo of Marchio Ro’s concept art, which showed the leader of the Nihil with his famous “eye of the storm” mask.

There’s also the concept art of Reath Silas and Jedi Master Cohmac Vitus, stars of Claudia Gray’s “Into the Dark.”

Book titles: StarWars.com also announced three new books and one comic book for Phase II of the High Republic, which kicks off later this year.

“Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit” (young adult).

“Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City” (middle grade).

“Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence” (novel).

“Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi” (comic book).

What’s next: Phase II will start releasing content in October.