‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ unveils new concept art and book titles

New ‘Star Wars: High Republic’ content dropped this week, suggesting new books are on the way

By Herb Scribner
“The High Republic” is a multiplatform “Star Wars” project.
New ‘Star Wars: High Republic’ content dropped this week, suggesting new books are on the way.
Star Wars fans received another look into upcoming “Star Wars: The High Republic” content, which will tell the story of the Jedi close to 300 years before the prequel trilogy.

  • The High Republic is a series of books and graphic novels about the Jedi at their peak.
  • The first phase of the series took place 200 years before the prequel trilogy.
  • The second phase will take place 150 years before the first phase.

Driving the news: StarWars.com reported the debut of “The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic” — a new book that will show off all the artwork for the series of High Republic books and graphic novels.

Book titles: StarWars.com also announced three new books and one comic book for Phase II of the High Republic, which kicks off later this year.

  • “Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit” (young adult).
  • “Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City” (middle grade).
  • “Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence” (novel).
  • “Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi” (comic book).

What’s next: Phase II will start releasing content in October.

