‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ unveils new concept art and book titles

Star Wars fans received another look into upcoming “Star Wars: The High Republic” content, which will tell the story of the Jedi close to 300 years before the prequel trilogy.
- The High Republic is a series of books and graphic novels about the Jedi at their peak.
- The first phase of the series took place 200 years before the prequel trilogy.
- The second phase will take place 150 years before the first phase.
Driving the news: StarWars.com reported the debut of “The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic” — a new book that will show off all the artwork for the series of High Republic books and graphic novels.
- The book includes a photo of Marchio Ro’s concept art, which showed the leader of the Nihil with his famous “eye of the storm” mask.
- There’s also the concept art of Reath Silas and Jedi Master Cohmac Vitus, stars of Claudia Gray’s “Into the Dark.”
Book titles: StarWars.com also announced three new books and one comic book for Phase II of the High Republic, which kicks off later this year.
- “Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit” (young adult).
- “Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City” (middle grade).
- “Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence” (novel).
- “Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest of the Jedi” (comic book).
What’s next: Phase II will start releasing content in October.
