NBC’s new show ‘The Courtship’ is ‘The Bachelor’ meets ‘Bridgerton’

NBC is putting a twist to finding love in the 21st century through its new show “The Courtship.”

Set to premiere Sunday, March 6, the show offers a classic twist on modern dating, a journey that’s reminiscent of “Bridgerton” and “Downtown Abbey.” Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is ‘The Courtship’ about?

The show follows a lucky lady who is “transported back to Regency-era England” on her quest for love. Originally named “Pride & Prejudice: An experiment in Romance,” the show was set to air on Peacock, but was later rebranded and moved to NBC.

According to Today, the show is set in a 19th-century castle in the English countryside, featuring carriage rides, masquerade balls, fencing, archery and a whole lot of love letters.

“Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine and her court,” a series description reads, according to People. “Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of.”

Who is the woman looking for love?

The trailer gives an exclusive look into the lady in question — Nicole Remy, described as “a modern girl tired of modern dating,” and she’s ready to meet the one. She isn’t the only one the eligible men have to impress, according to Collider.

The list includes her mom, Claire, her dad, Claude, her sister, Danie, and her best friend, Tessa.

“I’m introducing all of them to my parents right from the start,” Remy states in the trailer. Her mother adds, “We’re here to help Nicole find a man who values family.”

Who are the suitors?

These 16 suitors are going to compete for Remy’s love:

Alex “Achilles” King : A 35-year-old online fitness coach from San Diego.

: A 35-year-old online fitness coach from San Diego. Daniel Bochicchio : A 31-year-old real estate agent from Staten Island, New York.

: A 31-year-old real estate agent from Staten Island, New York. Lincoln Chapman : A 25-year-old model from Nashville.

: A 25-year-old model from Nashville. Lewis Echavarria : A 26-year-old mortgage advisor from Miami.

: A 26-year-old mortgage advisor from Miami. Jaquan Holland : A 30-year-old teacher from Los Angeles.

: A 30-year-old teacher from Los Angeles. Christian Lee Cones : A 25-year-old IT support manager from Los Angeles.

: A 25-year-old IT support manager from Los Angeles. Daniel “Dan” Hunter : A 32-year-old travel company owner from Los Angeles.

: A 32-year-old travel company owner from Los Angeles. Derek Kesseler : A 31-year-old digital marketing manager from Vancouver.

: A 31-year-old digital marketing manager from Vancouver. Capt. Danny Kim : A 31-year-old former Air Force captain from Seoul, South Korea.

: A 31-year-old former Air Force captain from Seoul, South Korea. Chandler “Chan” Luxe : A 24-year-old musical artist from West Hollywood, California.

: A 24-year-old musical artist from West Hollywood, California. Charlie Mumbray : A 25-year-old at-home personal trainer from Kent, England.

: A 25-year-old at-home personal trainer from Kent, England. Giuseppe Castronovo : A 27-year-old pizzeria owner from Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

: A 27-year-old pizzeria owner from Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Peter Saffa : A 23-year-old social media manager from Defiance, Missouri.

: A 23-year-old social media manager from Defiance, Missouri. Jarrett Schanzer : A 35-year-old aesthetic medicine doctor/anesthesiologist from Miami.

: A 35-year-old aesthetic medicine doctor/anesthesiologist from Miami. Nate Shanklin : A 34-year-old recruiter from Sacramento, California.

: A 34-year-old recruiter from Sacramento, California. Caleb Ward: A 24-year-old content creator from Hampton, Virginia.

When does ‘The Courtship, premiere?

Catch the premiere on NBC on March 6 at 6 p.m. MST. It is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.