Vivint Arena lifts COVID protocols for Utah Jazz games

Starting on Feb. 25, proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test will not be required to attend Utah Jazz games. A mask is not required, but recommended.

By Joe Coles
Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City is pictured with trees in the foreground.
Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Starting on Feb. 25, proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test will not be required to attend Utah Jazz games.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News

COVID-19 protocols for fans have been in effect at Vivint Arena since fans were allowed back in the building for NBA games in 2020. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, fans have had to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the game.

The Jazz announced that COVID-19 protocols will be lifted starting with the Jazz’s Feb. 25 game against the Dallas Mavericks, the next home game for Utah. Wearing a mask is recommended, though it is no longer required.

Other Vivint Arena events, like concerts, will adhere to the specific COVID-19 protocols of the event organizer or concert/show promoter which could require mandatory masks and/or proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event time, the Jazz said.

Masks are still required for individuals in designated areas surrounding the basketball court, per NBA health and safety protocols

