Alex Hall’s first run was his best.

Hall, a Park City resident, won the gold medal in slopestyle skiing with a score of 90.1 on his first of three runs, something no competitor could top throughout the event.

Salt Lake City resident Nick Goepper won the silver medal with a score of 86.48 on his second run.

Sweden’s Jesper Tjäder took bronze with a score if 85.35.

