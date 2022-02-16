High school wrestling: Uintah boys, Maple Mountain girls cling to narrow first day leads at 5A state tournament

As expected, the first day of the 5A boys and girls state wrestling tournaments at UVU on Wednesday was very competitive, with the team titles very much still up in the air heading into Thursday’s final rounds.

In the boys team standings, Uintah holds a narrow lead over Payson, 144.5 to 135. Uintah has a slight leg up as it has 11 wrestlers participating in Thursday morning’s semifinals, while Payson has eight semifinalist remaining.

Payson and Uintah wrestlers will go head to head in three semifinal matches on Friday — 126, 144 and 190. Those matches could go along way in determining the eventual state champion.

Both teams coming into this year’s 4A state tournament as a defending state champion. Payson won last year’s 5A title, while Uintah won the 4A title.

On the girls side, Maple Mountain leads Uintah 81.5 to 73 in the battle for the inaugural 5A state championship.

Maple Mountain won last year’s combined 5A/3A/2A/1A state championship as 5A didn’t have enough teams to fill out its own classification. This year it does, and Maple Mountain has eight wrestlers who will participating in Thursday’s semifinals.

Uintah will have six semifinalists, but no head-to-head match-ups with Maple Mountain.

The championship matches for boys and girls will begin at 4:15 p.m.

5A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores

Uintah, 144.5 Payson, 135 Wasatch, 105 Viewmont, 53.5 Lehi, 53 Box Elder, 45 Mountain View, 44 Spanish Fork, 42.5

Thursday’s semifinals

106

Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Tyler Khoundet, Stansbury

Connor Knudsen, Timpanogos vs. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills

113

Michael Alexander, Uintah vs. Glade Harman, Mountain View

Aaron Garcia, Payson vs. Parker Hansen, Tooele

120

Bridger Ricks, Box Elder vs. Parker Hayes, Wasatch

Jared Miller, Park City vs. Eduardo Cabrera, Payson

126

Spencer Lee, Viewmont vs. Heath Clyde, Wasatch

Ethan Boulton, Payson vs. Raiden Harrison, Uintah

132

David Wetzel, Spanish Fork vs. Cody Burr, Mountain View

Ryder Robinson, Wasatch vs. Jackson Ricks, Box Elder

138

Jaxon Johnson, Uintah vs. Austin Kelly, Wasatch

Colton Theobald, Payson vs. Bridger Warren, Spanish Fork

144

Brady Merkley, Uintah vs. Layne Osborn, Payson

Colton Erickson, Woods Cross vs. Jacob Rhoades, Uintah

150

Luke Degraffenried, Salem Hills vs. Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork

Dillon Dick, Uintah vs. Isaac Orrock, Murray

157

Moses Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont vs. Kelton Smith, Payson

Christian Slack, Wasatch vs. Chandler Thompson, Murray

165

Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont vs. Cameron Williams, Mountain View

Charlie Fassold, Wasatch vs. Dustin Rhoades, Uintah

175

William Price, Uintah vs. Josh Olson, Stansbury

Landen Shurtleff, Payson vs. Joshua Biesinger, Maple Mountain

190

Austen Richens, Uintah vs. Chandler Loveless, Payson

Will McCleary, Lehi vs. Andrew Jensen, Maple Mountain

215

Monson Morley, Salem Hills vs. Stone Combs, Park City

Cash Henderson, Woods Cross vs. Jeff Swain, Uintah

285

Gage Howard, Uintah vs. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch

Isaac Terrell, Lehi vs. Nathan Bulpitt, Lehi

5A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores

Maple Mountain, 81.5 Uintah, 73 Northridge, 66 Springville, 61 Tooele, 58 Mountain View, 55 Jordan, 51 Stansbury, 47

Thurssday’s semifinals

100

Jakailei Lujan, Uintah vs. January Langston, Payson

Emeri Mortimer, Springville vs. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus

105

Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury vs. Elle Jensen, Maple Mountain

Lindsay Hansen, Tooele vs. Ivory Cazier, Mountain View

110

Taileigh Lujan, Uintah vs. Maria Marin, East

Cecibeth Santos, Northridge vs. Lilly Lake, Maple Mountain

115

Chandley Green, Uintah vs. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest

AnnaLee Wright, Cedar Valley vs. Ariana McGee, Maple Mountain

120

Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge vs. Valery Ethington, Springville

Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley vs. Sydnie Dick, Uintah

125

Isla Baeza, Mountain View vs. Julissa Miranda, Tooele

Izzy Clements, Springville vs. Hailey Holton, Northridge

130

Katelyn Wolf, Provo vs. Hadlie Hood, Bonneville

Kaianne Sabagala, Timpview vs. Kathryn de Groot, Woods Cross

135

Ester Han, Mountain View vs. Maycee Young, Uintah

Cassandra Farnsworth, Maple Mountain vs. Annie Clanton, Northridge

140

Amelie Ledesma, Salem Hills vs. Jocelyn Dean, Mountain View

Feelicie Kobryn, Maple Mountain vs. Maeli Howard, Bountiful

145

Eleni Johnson, Murray vs. Ajah Rajvong, Lehi

Briona Love, Hillcrest vs. Savannah Malmgren, Tooele

155

Sierra Fairbanks, Jordan vs. Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley

Hotaia Valeti, Springville vs. Alize Acosta, Stansbury

170

Hannah Babinski, Jordan vs. Casey Harris, Maple Mountain

Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview vs. Hayley Harris, Springville

190

Nya Seiuli, Maple Mountain vs. Riley Winters, Northridge

Angie Aguilar, Stansbury vs. Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain

235

Karla Pa Zapeda, Northridge vs. Katelyn Edgell, Brighton

Arianah Congur, Jordan vs. Maddison Tenney, Uintah