High school wrestling: Uintah boys, Maple Mountain girls cling to narrow first day leads at 5A state tournament

As expected, the first day of the 5A boys and girls state wrestling tournaments at UVU on Wednesday was very competitive, with the team titles very much still up in the air heading into Thursday’s final rounds.
In the boys team standings, Uintah holds a narrow lead over Payson, 144.5 to 135. Uintah has a slight leg up as it has 11 wrestlers participating in Thursday morning’s semifinals, while Payson has eight semifinalist remaining.
Payson and Uintah wrestlers will go head to head in three semifinal matches on Friday — 126, 144 and 190. Those matches could go along way in determining the eventual state champion.
Both teams coming into this year’s 4A state tournament as a defending state champion. Payson won last year’s 5A title, while Uintah won the 4A title.
On the girls side, Maple Mountain leads Uintah 81.5 to 73 in the battle for the inaugural 5A state championship.
Maple Mountain won last year’s combined 5A/3A/2A/1A state championship as 5A didn’t have enough teams to fill out its own classification. This year it does, and Maple Mountain has eight wrestlers who will participating in Thursday’s semifinals.
Uintah will have six semifinalists, but no head-to-head match-ups with Maple Mountain.
The championship matches for boys and girls will begin at 4:15 p.m.
5A Boys State Tournament
Day 1
At UVU
Team scores
- Uintah, 144.5
- Payson, 135
- Wasatch, 105
- Viewmont, 53.5
- Lehi, 53
- Box Elder, 45
- Mountain View, 44
- Spanish Fork, 42.5
Thursday’s semifinals
106
- Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Tyler Khoundet, Stansbury
- Connor Knudsen, Timpanogos vs. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills
113
- Michael Alexander, Uintah vs. Glade Harman, Mountain View
- Aaron Garcia, Payson vs. Parker Hansen, Tooele
120
- Bridger Ricks, Box Elder vs. Parker Hayes, Wasatch
- Jared Miller, Park City vs. Eduardo Cabrera, Payson
126
- Spencer Lee, Viewmont vs. Heath Clyde, Wasatch
- Ethan Boulton, Payson vs. Raiden Harrison, Uintah
132
- David Wetzel, Spanish Fork vs. Cody Burr, Mountain View
- Ryder Robinson, Wasatch vs. Jackson Ricks, Box Elder
138
- Jaxon Johnson, Uintah vs. Austin Kelly, Wasatch
- Colton Theobald, Payson vs. Bridger Warren, Spanish Fork
144
- Brady Merkley, Uintah vs. Layne Osborn, Payson
- Colton Erickson, Woods Cross vs. Jacob Rhoades, Uintah
150
- Luke Degraffenried, Salem Hills vs. Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork
- Dillon Dick, Uintah vs. Isaac Orrock, Murray
157
- Moses Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont vs. Kelton Smith, Payson
- Christian Slack, Wasatch vs. Chandler Thompson, Murray
165
- Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont vs. Cameron Williams, Mountain View
- Charlie Fassold, Wasatch vs. Dustin Rhoades, Uintah
175
- William Price, Uintah vs. Josh Olson, Stansbury
- Landen Shurtleff, Payson vs. Joshua Biesinger, Maple Mountain
190
- Austen Richens, Uintah vs. Chandler Loveless, Payson
- Will McCleary, Lehi vs. Andrew Jensen, Maple Mountain
215
- Monson Morley, Salem Hills vs. Stone Combs, Park City
- Cash Henderson, Woods Cross vs. Jeff Swain, Uintah
285
- Gage Howard, Uintah vs. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch
- Isaac Terrell, Lehi vs. Nathan Bulpitt, Lehi
5A Girls State Tournament
Day 1
At UVU
Team scores
- Maple Mountain, 81.5
- Uintah, 73
- Northridge, 66
- Springville, 61
- Tooele, 58
- Mountain View, 55
- Jordan, 51
- Stansbury, 47
Thurssday’s semifinals
100
- Jakailei Lujan, Uintah vs. January Langston, Payson
- Emeri Mortimer, Springville vs. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus
105
- Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury vs. Elle Jensen, Maple Mountain
- Lindsay Hansen, Tooele vs. Ivory Cazier, Mountain View
110
- Taileigh Lujan, Uintah vs. Maria Marin, East
- Cecibeth Santos, Northridge vs. Lilly Lake, Maple Mountain
115
- Chandley Green, Uintah vs. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest
- AnnaLee Wright, Cedar Valley vs. Ariana McGee, Maple Mountain
120
- Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge vs. Valery Ethington, Springville
- Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley vs. Sydnie Dick, Uintah
125
- Isla Baeza, Mountain View vs. Julissa Miranda, Tooele
- Izzy Clements, Springville vs. Hailey Holton, Northridge
130
- Katelyn Wolf, Provo vs. Hadlie Hood, Bonneville
- Kaianne Sabagala, Timpview vs. Kathryn de Groot, Woods Cross
135
- Ester Han, Mountain View vs. Maycee Young, Uintah
- Cassandra Farnsworth, Maple Mountain vs. Annie Clanton, Northridge
140
- Amelie Ledesma, Salem Hills vs. Jocelyn Dean, Mountain View
- Feelicie Kobryn, Maple Mountain vs. Maeli Howard, Bountiful
145
- Eleni Johnson, Murray vs. Ajah Rajvong, Lehi
- Briona Love, Hillcrest vs. Savannah Malmgren, Tooele
155
- Sierra Fairbanks, Jordan vs. Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley
- Hotaia Valeti, Springville vs. Alize Acosta, Stansbury
170
- Hannah Babinski, Jordan vs. Casey Harris, Maple Mountain
- Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview vs. Hayley Harris, Springville
190
- Nya Seiuli, Maple Mountain vs. Riley Winters, Northridge
- Angie Aguilar, Stansbury vs. Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain
235
- Karla Pa Zapeda, Northridge vs. Katelyn Edgell, Brighton
- Arianah Congur, Jordan vs. Maddison Tenney, Uintah
Loading comments...