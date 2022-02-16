The help wanted ad is easy to write: Come help Republicans win back Congress. Criticism of former President Donald Trump is not disqualifying, and the salary is $174,000 a year.

As moderate Republicans plot a path to a post-Trump party in this year’s primaries, they’re desperately seeking new recruits willing to run for Congress who can win in the primaries and the general election. They’re casting a wide net and pitching hard.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, for example, has been trying to recruit governors capable of winning statewide office, and he’s pulling out all the stops. To convince Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, to run for Senate, McConnell dispatched Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and his wife and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to make the sell to Hogan, according to The New York Times.

Still, Hogan declined.

“A number of people said that they thought I could make a difference in the Senate and be a voice of common sense and moderation,” Hogan said at a press conference last week. “I was certainly humbled by that and it gave me and my family reason to consider it, but as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator and that fact has not changed.”

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, has also turned down a Senate run, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, has yet to say whether or not he will challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.

In a statement Monday, Trump said Republican voters in Arizona “will never accept RINO Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona running for the U.S. Senate,” and called on McConnell to “save your time, money and energy.”

Ducey angered Trump when he certified Arizona’s election results for President Joe Biden after state-mandated audits confirmed Biden narrowly won the state. McConnell has told Ducey that he shouldn’t worry about Trump in a primary, and his team shared polling data they say proves their point, according to the Times.

In the House, however, Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment have seen their ranks thin. Three of the 10 who voted to impeach after the Jan. 6 riot last year aren’t seeking reelection, but those who remain have actually been successful at fundraising. All have raised more money than their pro-Trump challengers, according to Federal Election Commission campaign filings, as has Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the only impeachment Republican in the Senate up for reelection this year.

But Trump’s ire extends beyond just those who voted to impeach. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., voted against impeaching Trump, but she said he should be held accountable for his role in the attack during her first speech on the U.S. House floor. The former president has since endorsed a pro-Trump primary challenger against Mace, Republican Katie Arrington.

Mace’s primary survival strategy includes praising Trump even as she makes the moderate Republican argument that she’s better suited to win in the general election. In a video filmed in front of Trump Tower and posted to Twitter Thursday, Mace said nominating Arrington would be a victory for Democrats.

I’m standing in front of Trump Tower with a message this morning…#SC01 #LowcountryFirst pic.twitter.com/CpmMYA63qt — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 10, 2022

“Nancy Pelosi would love nothing more than to win this seat back in a midterm election cycle. She did it in ’18 and she can do it again this cycle,” Mace said. “I won this seat back for Republicans in 2020. And if you want a Republican majority to thwart the radical far-left D.C. Democrat agenda, then we’ve got to keep this seat in Republican hands.” If Republicans want to lose the seat, though, Mace said, “then my opponent is more than qualified to do that.”