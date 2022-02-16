R. Kelly hires Bill Cosby’s attorney

On Wednesday, R&B singer R. Kelly cut ties with his Chicago legal team, choosing to have Bill Cosy’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, defend him instead, according to the Chicago Tribune.

She is the same lawyer who helped Bill Cosby overturn his sexual assault conviction in 2018.

Kelly is currently awaiting a sentence in May for his racketeering conviction.

“Just filed an appearance in Mr. Kelly’s case pending in the Northern District of Illinois. His trial date is set for August 1, 2022,” Bonjean tweeted out.

Kelly was meant to be in court two weeks ago but he contracted COVID-19 in his Brooklyn jail cell, per Rolling Stone, which is why Bonjean was granted a two-week extension.

She stated that the COVID-19 diagnosis “interfered with his ability to speak with counsel by telephone” to review necessary paperwork.

The matter becomes complicated as Kelly has two co-defendants who are looking for a speedy trial, according to Patch.

The singer was found guilty of 12 charges, including engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor and bribing a police officer to get a 15-year-old singer fake ID, per the Chicago Tribune.