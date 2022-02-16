 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Paramount+ reveals new ‘A Quiet Place’ movie and much more coming soon

Paramount+ announced a slew of new movies and TV shows coming soon. Here’s what to expect

By Herb Scribner
John Krasinski as Lee Abbott in “A Quiet Place.”
John Krasinski plays Lee Abbott in “A Quiet Place.” Paramount+ announced a slew of new movies and TV shows coming soon, including new “A Quiet Place” content.
Jonny Cournoyer, Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ announced a slew of new content Tuesday, signaling a content-filled future for the streaming service.

Quick hit: Paramount+ will be adding new content from the “A Quiet Place” franchise, a new “Star Trek” film and more “Spongebob Squarepants” content.

The entire list: Paramount+ tweeted a series of new shows, movies and content to expect. Here’s a quick list of everything.

The bigger picture: The content announcement comes as Paramount+ reached 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, according to Engadget.

  • This places Paramount+ ahead of Peacock, which has 9 million paid subscribers, and ESPN+, which has about 17 million subscribers, per Engadget.

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

What do you do when LASIK is not an option?

By Hoopes Vision

Should someone with ‘natural immunity’ after COVID-19 infection be exempt from vaccine mandates?

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech 2022

By Trent Toone

Could this Utah women’s basketball team make some postseason noise?

By Jay Drew

What President Biden told Americans to expect from the Ukraine crisis

By Herb Scribner