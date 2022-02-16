Paramount+ reveals new ‘A Quiet Place’ movie and much more coming soon

Paramount+ announced a slew of new content Tuesday, signaling a content-filled future for the streaming service.

Quick hit: Paramount+ will be adding new content from the “A Quiet Place” franchise, a new “Star Trek” film and more “Spongebob Squarepants” content.

The entire list: Paramount+ tweeted a series of new shows, movies and content to expect. Here’s a quick list of everything.

Since launch, we've made it clear: #ParamountPlus is home to a mountain of entertainment! We have the most diverse content offering in streaming, with movies, kids & family programming, news, sports & events, unscripted TV, adult animation, & scripted shows. pic.twitter.com/h8wr9Mg7yx — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

The bigger picture: The content announcement comes as Paramount+ reached 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, according to Engadget.