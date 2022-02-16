Paramount+ reveals new ‘A Quiet Place’ movie and much more coming soon

Paramount+ announced a slew of new content Tuesday, signaling a content-filled future for the streaming service.
Quick hit: Paramount+ will be adding new content from the “A Quiet Place” franchise, a new “Star Trek” film and more “Spongebob Squarepants” content.
The entire list: Paramount+ tweeted a series of new shows, movies and content to expect. Here’s a quick list of everything.
- “Halo” was renewed for Season 2.
- “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will be released in 2023.
- A new “Transformers” animated show is coming in fall 2022.
- “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is in development.
- A new “A Quiet Place” installment is dropping in 2023.
- “A Quiet Place Part III” arrives in 2025.
- “Babylon” with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie was announced.
- Three new “Spongebob Squarements” movies were announced for Paramount+.
- A new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie from Seth Rogen drops in 2023.
- A new Blue’s Clues movie, “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” drops in 2022.
- A movie based on Baby Shark is coming in 2023.
- A new animated series based on “Dora the Explorer” and a live-action series were announced.
- “iCarly” Season 2 was announced.
- The MTV version of “Teen Wolf” will see a reboot movie this fall. A new original series, called “Wolf Pack,” was announced, too.
- “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will debut on May 5.
- “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” — a musical prequel to “Grease” — will drop on Paramount+.
Since launch, we've made it clear: #ParamountPlus is home to a mountain of entertainment! We have the most diverse content offering in streaming, with movies, kids & family programming, news, sports & events, unscripted TV, adult animation, & scripted shows. pic.twitter.com/h8wr9Mg7yx— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022
The bigger picture: The content announcement comes as Paramount+ reached 32.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, according to Engadget.
- This places Paramount+ ahead of Peacock, which has 9 million paid subscribers, and ESPN+, which has about 17 million subscribers, per Engadget.
