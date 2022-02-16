The Utah Jazz are reportedly adding another player on a two-way contract

Both of the Utah Jazz’s two-way contract slots are now reportedly on their way to being filled.

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported Wednesday afternoon that the Jazz will sign wing Xavier Sneed, who currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, to a two-way deal.

Xavier Sneed of G-League’s Greensboro Swarm will sign a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, his agent @Gary_Durrant tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 16, 2022

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Sneed played collegiately at Kansas State before going undrafted in 2020 and joining the Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets.

Sneed then played briefly in Canada before going back to the Swarm last fall.

In late December, he signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and logged seven minutes of play in two games.

Sneed joins Trent Forrest as players on two-way contracts with the Jazz. While two-way players are usually limited to how much time they can spend with their NBA team and thus spend a lot of time in the G League (the Salt Lake City Stars are the Jazz’s affiliate), the rules are different this season because of COVID-19, and Forrest has been a regular in the Jazz’s rotation.

The Jazz still have one regular roster spot open.