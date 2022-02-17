Russian skater at center of doping scandal doesn’t medal

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old at the center of the doping scandal that has rocked the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, failed to medal Thursday in the women’s individual competition.

Valieva, who was considered a gold medal favorite, took fourth behind teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Aleksandra Trusova, while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto took bronze.

Valieva was in second place entering Thursday’s free skate after the short program on Tuesday, but her performance was riddled with big errors as she fell from medal contention.

Huge controversy arose earlier this week after it came to light that Valieva had tested positive for a banned substance in December yet was allowed to continue to compete in the Games.

Many notable voices in the figure skating world spoke out against the decision, including American medalists Tara Lipinski and Adam Rippon.

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson also spoke out against the decision, as she had been banned from the Tokyo Olympics last summer after she had tested positive for marijuana before the Games.

It had been determined before Thursday’s competition that were Valieva to medal, a ceremony would not be held for any of the medalists because of the controversy.

Earlier this week, Valieva helped Russia win gold in the team event, but team members have not yet received their medals as Valieva’s doping case continues to get sorted out.