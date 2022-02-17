 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The new ‘Stranger Things’ poster gives us a hint about the upcoming Season 4

What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 right now

By Herb Scribner
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from “Stranger Things.”
Noah Schnapp, left, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from “Stranger Things.”
Netflix via Associated Press

Netflix released an official new poster for “Stranger Things” Season 4, giving us the newest clue about what to expect when the show returns.

The news: Netflix released the first poster for “Stranger Things” Season 4, showing Hopper (David Harbour) outside of a snow-filled jail facility with a glowing red light in the center.

What it says: “Every ending has a beginning,” the poster reads.

Why it matters: The poster is a clear sign of what to expect in the new season.

  • Specifically, “Stranger Things” will be focusing on Hopper’s time in a Russian jail, which was made clear by a trailer that dropped in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, as I wrote about for the Deseret News.
  • A second trailer showed several children in hospital gowns playing with toys and games, as the Deseret News’ Lottie Johnson wrote. This was a callback to Room 11, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spent her younger years.
  • The idea of “every ending has a beginning” suggests that viewers may learn more about the Upside Down world and its monsters.

The bigger picture: There has been a definite lack of news around “Stranger Things” Season 4 in recent weeks. Actors have been talking about the show during press interviews, but there hasn’t been much official content until now.

  • “Stranger Things” Season 4 was expected to be released in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic upended the show’s production and changed the release date.
  • “Stranger Things” Season 4 will come to Netflix this summer.

