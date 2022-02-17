The new ‘Stranger Things’ poster gives us a hint about the upcoming Season 4

Netflix released an official new poster for “Stranger Things” Season 4, giving us the newest clue about what to expect when the show returns.

The news: Netflix released the first poster for “Stranger Things” Season 4, showing Hopper (David Harbour) outside of a snow-filled jail facility with a glowing red light in the center.

What it says: “Every ending has a beginning,” the poster reads.

Why it matters: The poster is a clear sign of what to expect in the new season.

Specifically, “Stranger Things” will be focusing on Hopper’s time in a Russian jail, which was made clear by a trailer that dropped in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, as I wrote about for the Deseret News.

A second trailer showed several children in hospital gowns playing with toys and games, as the Deseret News’ Lottie Johnson wrote. This was a callback to Room 11, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spent her younger years.

The idea of “every ending has a beginning” suggests that viewers may learn more about the Upside Down world and its monsters.

The first poster for ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 4 has been released. pic.twitter.com/hvdRkOqIgX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2022

The bigger picture: There has been a definite lack of news around “Stranger Things” Season 4 in recent weeks. Actors have been talking about the show during press interviews, but there hasn’t been much official content until now.