3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes 60-56 win against Stanford

Utah heated up in the second half after a miserable first half on offense and claimed their first true road win of the season on Thursday night, knocking off Stanford 60-56 at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s breakthrough win:

• Gabe Madsen went 3 of 3 from 3-point range, including a huge triple with 1:45 left that put the Utes ahead for the first time since midway through the first half, and Utah held on for the big Pac-12 road win.

• Utah overcame a sluggish first half on offense and a 29-21 deficit at the break to play much better in the second half. Both Gach and Branden Carlson scored 13 points apiece to lead Utah to its third Pac-12 win this season.

• The Utes were 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half, but finished a respectable 6 of 16 from deep. Stanford was 8 of 30 from 3-point range.