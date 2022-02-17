 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes 60-56 win against Stanford

By Jay Drew
Utah guard Marco Anthony (10) is defended by Stanford guard Michael O’Connell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Darren Yamashita, AP

Utah heated up in the second half after a miserable first half on offense and claimed their first true road win of the season on Thursday night, knocking off Stanford 60-56 at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s breakthrough win:

• Gabe Madsen went 3 of 3 from 3-point range, including a huge triple with 1:45 left that put the Utes ahead for the first time since midway through the first half, and Utah held on for the big Pac-12 road win.

• Utah overcame a sluggish first half on offense and a 29-21 deficit at the break to play much better in the second half. Both Gach and Branden Carlson scored 13 points apiece to lead Utah to its third Pac-12 win this season.

• The Utes were 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half, but finished a respectable 6 of 16 from deep. Stanford was 8 of 30 from 3-point range.

