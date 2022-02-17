McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?

You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S.

What are the new items?

A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain.

“The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible Grand McExtreme Nachos: delicious sauce of cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, double meat and nachos inside the burger,” the company wrote on the McDonald’s Spain website.

“McDonald’s Nachos are your basic nachos with tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce. It’s joined by McShaker Fries and the new Grand McExtreme Nachos burger. McShaker Fries feature McDonald’s signature fries served with a packet of cheese seasoning and a bag so you can combine and shake them to distribute the seasoning,” according to The Street.

Will the McDonald’s nachos make it to the U.S.?

The fast-food chain has previously tried a variety of new items on its menu like burritos or fajitas, among other strange creations like onion nuggets, the McCrab, or the McSalad Shakers, according to Eat This.

“McDonald’s sold its own version of the popular dish in 1993. The fajitas included chicken, cheese, red and green bell peppers, and diced onions in a flour tortilla (with mild and spicy Picante sauce packets available upon request),” according to The EconoTimes.

A previous McDonald’s commercial featured the chicken fajitas. In the commercial, the company said the fajitas were “a taste of Mexico … without the sunburn,’” according to The EconoTimes.

The nachos may be a better hit, seeing how it’s just two ingredients — nachos and cheese. Even though they are being tested in Spain, it’s possible that these new menu items make their way to the U.S.