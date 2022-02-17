Olivia Rodrigo’s new film is coming to Disney+. It features Salt Lake City

Olivia Rodrigo announced Thursday that the new film “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” will debut on Disney+ on March 25.

Rodrigo — the popular singer of “good 4 u” and “drivers license” — will take viewers on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles.

The documentary will include “live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album,” according to Disney+.

What they’re saying: “This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, in a press release emailed to the Deseret News.

“This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”