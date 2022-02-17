Olivia Rodrigo’s new film is coming to Disney+. It features Salt Lake City

Olivia Rodrigo announced Thursday that the new film “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” will debut on Disney+ on March 25.
- Rodrigo — the popular singer of “good 4 u” and “drivers license” — will take viewers on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles.
- The documentary will include “live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album,” according to Disney+.
What they’re saying: “This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, in a press release emailed to the Deseret News.
“This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”
