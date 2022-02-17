How to watch ‘Bel-Air’ online and for free?

Were you a fan of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” television show? Well, its much-more-serious reboot is finally out.

“Bel-Air,” based on the sitcom from the 1990s starring Will Smith, stars a new cast with original characters but in a dramatic version.

“If you remove the laugh track from the sitcom and really look at the scenario from a bird’s-eye view, the story really lends itself to drama,” said Jabari Banks, who stars as Will, the main character, according to The Associated Press.

“A young Black men from west Philadelphia gets into a scuffle and is forced to relocate across the country. What does that look like in modern day life? It lends itself to some really interesting dramatic moments that are rooted in very real conversations,” he adds.

The project started when Morgan Cooper’s fake 2019 trailer went viral. When Will Smith got the wind of it, he knew this show had to become a reality. Cooper is now the executive producer of the show.

Are you interested in watching it yourself? Here’s all you need to know.

When does ‘Bel-Air’ come out?

“Bel-Air” premiered on Feb. 13 on Peacock. The first three episodes are out.

When do ‘Bel-Air’ episodes come out?

New episodes are released at 12:01 a.m. MST on Sundays. The 10 episodes will be released on the streaming service from Feb. 13 to March 31.

How to watch ‘Bel-Air’ online?

To watch the show, sign up on Peacock. There are three plans to choose from: Peacock Free, which offers limited content, Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus, which is an ad-free version and costs $9.99 per month.

Can you watch ‘Bel-Air’ for free?

The first episode of “Bel-Air” is available on Peacock Free, which only requires an email to sign up. But for the rest of the episodes, a Peacock Premium or a Peacock Premium Plus subscription is required.

What is ‘Bel-Air’ about?

As I previously wrote for the Deseret News, 16-year-old high schooler and basketball star Will is playing at a court when he gets into trouble with a gang, leading to his arrest. Once he’s out, his mother quickly sends him to stay with his uncle and aunt. Will he adjust to his new life while letting go of the past?

Who is starring in it?

The show stars Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson. Will Smith, who starred in the original is an executive producer. Check out the full cast here.