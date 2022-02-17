Melania Trump first NFT was auctioned off. But reports point out that the former first lady may have bought it herself.

Bloomberg News analyzed the transactions on the Solana blockchain, which hosted Trump’s “Head of State Collection, 2022” audition. The report stated that the recorded transition, a winning bid of 1,800 SOL, was linked to Trump or members of her team.

The bid was on a package deal that paired an “iconic white millinery masterpiece worn by Mrs. Trump,” with watercolor art of her wearing it as well as an NFT.

She announced her NFT endeavor in December, per Deseret News. At the time, she said that a portion of the proceeds would go towards assisting “children aging out of the foster care system.”

The New York Times described the sale as attracting few bids, which were all close to 1,800 SOL. The starting bid was intended to cost $250,000. Due to a decline in cryptocurrencies, SOL was worth $95 on the day of the auction.

When the auction ended, the last bid was listed at $170,000.

Vice received a statement from Melania Trump’s office, which said, “the nature of Blockchain protocol is entirely transparent. Accordingly, the public can view each transaction on the blockchain. The transaction was facilitated on behalf of a third-party buyer.”

Although, they didn’t elaborate on who the transaction was made for or why the transfer happened through Trump.

“In other words, the winner of Melania Trump’s NFT got the money from none other than the creator of the NFT itself, and an address linked to the NFT creator got the money back,” the report said.