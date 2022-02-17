This Pac-12 QB and one-time Utah recruit is reportedly entering the transfer portal

One of the Pac-12’s top returning quarterbacks could be on the move.

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

According to Sun Devil Source, the 247 Sports affiliate which first reported the news, people close to Daniels have been in contact with other Power Five programs, including one Pac-12 school.

People close to Daniels have been in contact with other Power 5 schools, inluding Pac-12 team, in recent weeks to gauge their interest.



The process of Daniels being added to the transfer portal is underway and will be complete today unless he changes his mind. — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) February 17, 2022

This all happens as the Arizona State program is undergoing significant change in its coaching staff while the school is under NCAA investigation into allegations of improper contact during the COVID-19 dead period.

Five coaches have left the school, per the Arizona Republic, including offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

Daniels has been a starter since entering ASU’s program in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback has a 62% career completion percentage and has thrown for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in three seasons for the Sun Devils.

Daniels has also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns at Arizona State.

His best passing season came as a freshman, when the Cajon, California, native threw for nearly 3,000 yards and had 17 touchdown passes to just two interceptions.

As a junior in 2021, he was second on the team in rushing, with 710 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

In December, Daniels announced he was returning for a senior season, but that was before the changes occurred on the coaching staff.

Daniels was highly recruited as a four-star prospect out of Cajon High, and Utah was among his top suitors. The Utes ultimately lost out to ASU head coach Herm Edwards’ recruiting efforts.

One thing that stood out to Daniels during the recruiting process was the atmosphere at Utah.

“The atmosphere is different. Growing up in Southern California, you don’t really see a college town because there’s so many teams out here and it’s so spread out,” Daniels told the Deseret News at the time.

“Going to Utah where they don’t have a pro team — they have a pro basketball team — but everything is based around University of Utah football, going there and seeing the vibe and seeing all the people there just excited for the Utes to play, seeing everybody comes to support in a sold-out stadium, it’s a very good vibe out there.”