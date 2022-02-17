‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is back with season 4. Is it OK for children to watch?

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” series is rated TV-MA with nudity and language.

This comedian is back onstage with great outfits and epic one-liners.

Amazon Prime’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 will premiere on Feb. 18, 2022. It may be running out of fresh material, but it continues to on with an expert and snappy delivery, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

What is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” series about?

The plot centers around Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s housewife who becomes a stand-up comic after splitting up with her husband, per IMDb. Maisel is sharp and energetic and has her whole life planned out — from college to a husband and an Upper West Side apartment. But her life turns upside down when her husband leaves her for another woman. As Maisel reevaluated her life, she realizes she’s actually very funny. And so, her journey begins to become a comic in a male-dominated industry.

In the last season, she was on cloud nine when she gets a chance to open for a fictional pop star. But all comes crashing down as she gets booted from the tour with nothing else lined up, per Collider.

Is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” mature?

The show deals with the limited paths of success for women and it includes nudity. Maisel, for example, was raised to think that a good wife has to be good-looking, which is why she measures her body parts daily. In one instance, this pressure gets the better of her and she exposes her bare chest in front of an audience, only to get arrested.

Burlesque dancers also bring in nudity. Since Masiel is in the entertainment industry, performing at bars, there are many sexual and vulgar scenes, with people drinking and smoking heavily, per IMDb.

What about the language?

The wit and fast-talking are reminiscent of “Gilmore Girls,” but with the added profanity. Since most scenes are in a bar, among entertainers, viewers can expect to hear a lot of expletives and other colorful expressions.

What stands out in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”?

At the end of the day, the story really is about an outspoken woman who knows her worth. It is clear in the show that women have to work twice as hard to succeed.

Maisel takes that on gracefully as she gets onstage and gives it her all to make a mark in a male-dominated profession. In doing that, she inspires viewers to take their life into their own hands, proving to be a good role model.

“You know what’s great about me?” she said in the trailer. “It’s when I’m me.” She is paired with her sidekick and manager, Susie Myerson, to create a consistently funny female duo.

What do parents need to know?

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has nudity, profanity, alcohol, drugs and smoking as well as many adult themes including divorce and an extramarital affair, according to Fansided. The show feels like a cross-over between “Gilmore Girls” and “Family Guy,” and even though Maisel brings sweetness, the jokes and settings can be raunchy.

At the same time, families can talk about the time period the show is set in with their older children, according to Common Sense Media. Many questions like what jobs were available for women back then, how they were treated and whether success was harder for women to achieve come to mind.