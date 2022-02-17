‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson explains how he found his own Batman voice

When he first started playing Batman, actor Robert Pattinson decided to forego the grizzly, gritty voice of the caped crusader and embrace a more subdued, whispery one.

It didn’t work out.

What he said: “Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing,” he explained. “And I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite — I’m gonna go really whispery.’ And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it,” Pattinson told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Pattinson said he eventually found the right voice.

“You can feel when it feels right,” he said. “You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way.”

Funny enough: Pattinson isn’t the only Batman actor to try a whispery voice, according to IGN.

“I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that’s what Christian Bale did on ‘Batman Begins,’” said Pattinson. “And if you listen to the first ‘Batman Begins’ teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

The bigger picture: Pattinson said he was nervous to release “The Batman” because it can have a tremendous impact on your career.

Per CNN, Pattinson is following in the footsteps of actors Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck — all of whom suffered different consequences for the role.