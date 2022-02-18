High school swimming: 3 state records broken in 5A state meet, highlighted by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken

Two relay state records and an individual state record fell on Friday during the preliminaries of the 5A state swim meet at BYU,

Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken set a new 100-yard breaststroke overall boys state record, as he posted a superb time of 55.29, besting the state record set at last year’s state meet by Olympus’ Alexander Turney.

Turney along with two of his teammates, Jack Saber and Bridger Sink, also posted qualifying times under 57 seconds, which sets up the potential for an epic final during Saturday’s final day of competition starting at 4 p.m.

Olympus’ relay teams in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay both set new overall state records as well.

The team of Will de la Garza, Sink, Turney and Ian Conner posted a time of 1:34.08 in the 200 medley relay, eclipsing the old state record of 1:34.63

In the 200 free relay, the team of Evan VanBrocklin, Saber, Turney and Ethan Astle set a new state record in 1:24.07, besting the old top mark of 1:24.43.

Olympus’ boys and girls teams are the defending state champs this weekend, but only the boys are the favorites to repeat.

Skyline’s girls team beat in Olympus in a tight region meet, and the state meet figures to be just as tight with several other schools in the mix.

Here’s a list of the top eight qualifiers for Saturday’s finals in each event.

5A girls state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay

Skyline (Allison Sweney, Lucy Johnson, Jade Garstang, Rachel Dalton), 1:48.21 Olympus, 1:49.91 Timpview, 1:50.70 Park City, 1:54.15 Spanish Fork, 1:55.15 Wasatch, 1:55.42 Springville, 1:56.27 Viewmont, 1:57.49

200 freestyle

Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 1:55.51 Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:57.09 Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 1:59.42 Avery Bulkley, Payson, 1:59.58 Gretchen Lane, Park City, 1:59.99 Savannah Eatough, Provo, 2:00.17 Meg Harris, Wasatch, 2:00.33 Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 2:01.46

200 individual medley

Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 2:08.31 Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:11.60 Veronica Black, Highland, 2:11.62 Kathleen Richter, Murray, 2:12.05 Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 2:12.28 Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 2:12.58 Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:12.94 Lauren Greenwell, Park City, 2:14.69

50 freestyle

Sara Wall, Park City, 24.35 Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 24.53 Annie Robinson, Timpview, 24.73 Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 25.13 Lauren Gassman, Alta, 25.19 Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, 25.37 Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 25.57 Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 25.64

100 butterfly

Jade Garstang, Skyline, 55.95 Sara Wall, Park City, 59.02 Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 1:00.11 Kate Reichner, Timpview, 1:00.47 Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 1:00.49 Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 1:00.89 Madi Graham, Salem Hills, 1:00.97 Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:01.13

100 freestyle

Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 51.89 Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 52.67 Annie Robinson, Timpview, 54.34 Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 54.63 Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 54.99 Lauren Gassman, Alta, 55.04 Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 55.07 Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 55.19

500 freestyle

Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 5:11.96 Ellie Decker, Viewmont, 5:17.39 Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 5:19.45 Beca Bringard, Skyline, 5:20.18 Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:20.54 Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:21.77 Gretchen Lane, Park City, 5:25.35 Ellinor Plant, Highland, 5:25.40

200 freestyle relay

Skyline (Isabella Williams, Beca Bringard, Jade Garstang, Rachel Dalton), 1:40.19 Olympus, 1:41.80 Spanish Fork, 1:42.54 Park City, 1:42.82 Wasatch, 1:42.86 Highland, 1:43.69 Brighton, 1:43.92 Timpview, 1:44.80

100 backstroke

Jade Garstang, Skyline, 55.36 Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 56.38 Annie Reichner, Timpview, 58.22 Chloe Cline, Brighton, 1:00.14 Kathleen Richter, Murray, 1:00.15 Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 1:00.93 Sydney Phillips, Timpview, 1:01.44 Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:01.45

100 breaststroke

Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 1:04.08 Elle Decker, Viewmont, 1:06.05 Lucy Johnson, Skyline, 1:07.14 Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:08.09 Lauren Greenwell, Park City,1:08.30 Veronica Black, Highland, 1:08.36 Savannah Eatough, Provo, 1:08.79 Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:08.89

400 freestyle relay

Olympus (Colleen MacWilliams, Campbell Keller, Taylar Hooton, Kaiya Lawson), 3:41.08 Brighton, 3:44.44 Park City, 3:45.43 Wasatch, 3:47.83 Cottonwood, 3:47.98 Timpview, 3:49.15 Alta, 3:50.02 Provo, 3:51.06

5A boys state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay

Olympus (Will de la Garza, Bridger Sink, Alexander Turney, Ian Conner), 1:34.08 Skyline, 1:37.62 Spanish Fork, 1:38.77 Lehi, 1:39.26 Wasatch, 1:39.81 Timpview, 1:39.82 Park City, 1:40.97 Cottonwood, 1:40.97

200 freestyle

Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 1:43.61 Logan Browne, Highland, 1:44.36 Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 1:44.87 Tallin Kunz, Payson, 1:44.87 Matt Quackenbush, Olympus, 1:44.89 Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 1;45.10 Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:45.40 Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:46.80

200 individual medley

Ian Conner, Olympus, 1:54.89 Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 1:55.76 Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 1:57.01 Lukas Keele, Skyline, 1:57.07 Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:57.42 Robs Barton, Jordan, 1:58.79 Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:59.09 Bridger Smith, Lehi, 2:00.57

50 freestyle

Jack Saber, Olympus, 21.37 Ethan Astle, Olympus, 21.55 Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 21.79 Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 21.88 Noah Williams, Skyline, 21.88 Bruce Kim, Brighton, 22.11 Drew Sorensen, Skyline, 22.30 Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 22.36

100 butterfly

Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 49.12 Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 51.26 Alexander Turney, Olympus, 51.42 Bridger Sink, Olympus, 51.73 Daschiel Springmeyer, Skyline, 52.33 Sebastian Wrona, Park City, 52.35 Josh Smith, Alta, 52.36 Oggie Riley, Springville, 52.76

100 freestyle

Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 46.90 Ethan Astle, Olympus, 47.26 Bruce Kim, Brighton, 47.88 Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 48.10 Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 48.55 Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 48.70 Noah Williams, Skyline, 49.21 Sebi McFarland, Timpview, 49.33

500 freestyle

Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 4:41.34 Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 4:41.88 Tallin Kunz, Payson, 4:42.49 Logan Browne, Highland, 4:42.59 Matt Quackenbush, Olympus, 4:42.95 Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:44.51 Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 4:47.93 Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:52.14

200 freestyle relay

Olympus (Evan VanBrocklin, Jack Saber, Alexander Turney, Ethan Astle), 1:24.07 Skyline, 1:28.81 Brighton, 1:28.87 Wasatch, 1:30.56 Highland, 1:31.38 Springville, 1:31.58 Box Elder, 1:31.82 Provo, 1:32.10

100 backstroke

Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 51.07 Ian Conner, Olympus, 51.37 Will de la Garza, Olympus, 52.35 Sean Honey, Timpview, 53.02 Kevin Tu, Skyline, 53.52 Sebastian Wrona, Park City, 53.83 Luke Johnson, Provo, 53.89 Gavin Holmberg, Murray, 54.47

100 breaststroke

Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 55.29 Alexander Turney, Olympus, 56.23 Jack Saber, Olympus, 56.30 Bridger Sink, Olympus, 56.51 Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 58.88 Bridger Smith, Lehi, 59.08 Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 1:00.43 Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:00.66

400 freestyle relay